Speaking out:

This month’s column was a little difficult to write; not because I didn’t have a topic but that there were too many topics. I usually have two of three columns in my back pocket to play with before I decide what to focus on. It was hard this time. I even asked for a day’s extension from the editor.

Information and misinformation are out there, especially on social media. Take a post from an old friend of mine saying there was a pandemic during Woodstock in 1969, therefore that justifies having concerts outdoors now. In 1968 there was a pandemic that killed about 1 million people worldwide. But in the '60s there were fewer people and products traveling all over the globe. I do not have the space here to list all the ways that was different than what we are dealing with now. It is easy to borrow someone else’s opinion. It takes energy to see things from different perspectives. How is this scenario justifying change?

Another friend of mine shared a meme that brought political statements into the pandemic problem. The two have nothing to do with each other. Still they feel vindicated in some way by "sharing." Is it exactly how they feel, maybe, but does it help in any discussion on the pandemic? No.