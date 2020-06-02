Speaking out:

I am sure that our governor never expected the national attention that his statements received nor the massive support that he got from people all over this nation, but his emotional plea was in sharp contrast to the actions and comments coming out of Washington, D.C.

I wish to personally applaud the governor for his heartfelt words, his personal empathy for others, and his courage to say how he truly feels, regardless of the consequence. His visual emotion should never be viewed as weakness and instead I believe that it is another example of his continued support, understanding and compassion that he has shown to all the people who have suffered and/or died from this terrible affliction. He is truly a very stand-up guy and I am proud to know that he represents our state with such high esteem.

I for one believe that the people screaming about violations of their freedoms and refusing to wear masks are in the minority. But those people are ones who only care about themselves and their “ideals.”

For those who point to the “Declaration of Independence” to support what they believe, remember what it states, ”Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” These are all “unalienable rights” to all Americans and some people interpret things as they personally believe, and my words may not ever change their viewpoints. Just remember one thing … my right to life comes before your right to liberty.

Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.

