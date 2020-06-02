Speaking out:

Speaking out:

On May 22, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued a heartfelt plea to North Dakota residents to not turn the wearing of face masks into a “senseless political divide” that has occurred in recent days in our nation.

He stated, “we’re all in this together, and there’s only one battle we’re fighting, and that’s the battle of the virus.”

“I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through where they’re trading a divide, either it’s ideological or political or something around mask versus no mask.”

There is currently no state requirement to the wearing of a face mask and my personal observation is that about 50% are wearing them and 50% are not. Burgum urged empathy for those who are choosing to wear protective gear or face coverings.

The governor went on to say, “I would ask people to dial up your empathy and your understanding.” “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in, or what candidates they support.” The governor then got very emotional and his voice broke as he continued, “They might be doing it because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who is going through cancer treatments or have vulnerable adults in their life.”

Burgum said that there should be no “mask shaming.” He urged all North Dakotans to assume that those people that are wearing masks may be doing so because they have higher risk factors in their families, and they may just be trying to save their loved ones. Burgum said, “Let’s just start there.”

I am sure that our governor never expected the national attention that his statements received nor the massive support that he got from people all over this nation, but his emotional plea was in sharp contrast to the actions and comments coming out of Washington, D.C.

I wish to personally applaud the governor for his heartfelt words, his personal empathy for others, and his courage to say how he truly feels, regardless of the consequence. His visual emotion should never be viewed as weakness and instead I believe that it is another example of his continued support, understanding and compassion that he has shown to all the people who have suffered and/or died from this terrible affliction. He is truly a very stand-up guy and I am proud to know that he represents our state with such high esteem.

I for one believe that the people screaming about violations of their freedoms and refusing to wear masks are in the minority. But those people are ones who only care about themselves and their “ideals.”

For those who point to the “Declaration of Independence” to support what they believe, remember what it states, ”Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” These are all “unalienable rights” to all Americans and some people interpret things as they personally believe, and my words may not ever change their viewpoints. Just remember one thing … my right to life comes before your right to liberty.

Bob Cartledge

Bob Cartledge

Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.

