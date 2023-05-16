I recently had the joy of returning to Chicago. Although not my maiden voyage to the “Windy City,” this was the first trip I was finally able to see the famed Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park, more affectionately dubbed “the bean.” The sculpture is a massive 110-ton structure made of 168 steel plates welded together to produce a seamless surface, creating the experience of a mirror on all sides. This was my fourth time-limited trip to Chicago, and I had yet to see “the bean.” It’s a massive steel structure shaped like a bean in the middle of a city park. It was low on my bucket list, and I couldn’t have been more wrong to place it there.

It was an unseasonably cold, rainy day as I approached Millennium Park with numb toes and fingertips. I hoped to quickly see “the bean” and move on to a warm coffee shop nearby. My attention focused on how cold I was, how much I wished the weather had been more conducive to walking, and how I’d need to visit later in the summer to fully appreciate the city. Then I saw it, or more accurately, experienced it. By far one of the most impressive outdoor pieces of art I’ve ever seen, the Cloud Gate had an almost magical ability to stop every train of current thought, creating internal space for the kind of wonder and awe it’s become harder to regularly experience in our tech-heavy, busy world. As I approached the artwork, I suddenly and sharply realized that I had been walking through some of the most incredible architecture in the world completely focused on my own discomfort. I couldn’t see the immensity of what was right in front of me until I saw it as a reflection in “the bean.” As I took out my phone like any good tourist to take a photo of the structure, my eyes welled up as I realized the structure itself was not the focal point. The city around it was: The buildings, each designed by creative architectural minds, built by skilled, hard-working individuals; the trees, tulips, and green grass carefully planted and cared for announcing their golden hour after months of snow and cold; the people of all colors, ages, and stages of life gathering to witness it all together. Fully reflective, the Cloud Gate from many angles looks almost like a snow globe with the city around it floating inside. As I stepped up to touch it, I saw myself inside there too, very small compared to the vast city around me. That perspective made my discomfort small and replaced it with interest, awe, and energy to continue to explore.

As I closed my eyes on the plane flying home to North Dakota, I could vividly see the reflection of Chicago in the surface of the Cloud Gate and laughed inside about ever having thought that a big bean-shaped structure made of steel alone would be an internationally acclaimed piece of artwork. In our world today, far too many spend countless hours each day trying to become famed, acclaimed, or known. The era of TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have made seeking spotlight a constant pursuit. However, the people who change this world for the better aren’t usually the ones who draw attention to themselves. They’re the ones who reflect the good in the world, making it easier for all to see. They’re the ones who remind us of what could be and why life is worth living, even during difficult times. I couldn’t help but challenge myself the whole ride home asking, “Tara - what have you done this week to be a reflection, to help others see and experience the good that does exist in this world?” Most of my articles are an attempt to answer that challenge but this one certainly more directly. What are your thoughts, actions, and words reflecting today?