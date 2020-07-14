Speaking out: Young people should take lead in COVID battle

It was their turn to fight for their country and their community, and they did so without reservation.

Their generation was as great as the “Greatest Generation” that would follow in a continuing effort to preserve liberty and justice for all.

The “greatest” WWII generation was followed by young folks called to duty in Vietnam.

Today’s 20- and 30-somethings are called to a different sort of battle. They are the ones who hold a critical weapon in the war on COVID-19. Those of us who came of age in earlier generations pray fervently that they will meet the challenge.

It is they who can accept the responsibility of keeping the rest of us safe from this new disease that has become a pandemic.

That’s because it is mostly those young people who get the disease, but it is mostly older generations who get sick and sometimes die from it.

At a meeting last week, members of the Physician Advisory Group suggested many of those young people are falling short. There is evidence that young people are showing resistance to prevention recommendations, resulting in clusters of positive tests, according to members of the group that advises the governor and state Department of Health on coronavirus issues.