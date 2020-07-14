Speaking out: Young people should take lead in COVID battle

On the wall of our den hangs a framed picture, nearly 3 feet wide, of 108 members of Company C of the 2nd North Dakota Infantry.
It was the fall of 1917, just a few months after the United States had declared war on the Kaiser’s Germany, and they were decked out in the finest dress wool uniforms after a couple months of training at the fairgrounds in Crosby and before boarding the train to report for active duty in World War I.
The eighth soldier from the right in the picture is Grandpa Calvin Andrist, who was among the early enlistees of men hailing mostly from the Divide County communities of Noonan, Crosby, Ambrose and Fortuna.
Also in the photo is a young man from Noonan, Jules VandeWalle, whose son, Gerald, continues as a North Dakota Supreme Court justice after serving as chief justice longer than any other chief in any other state.
Jules was only 17 or 18 at the time, Jerry said recently, having been given permission by his mother to join the mostly 20- and 30-somethings from Divide County in the ultimate expression of patriotism.
The dances and dinners and exhibitions and community speeches in advance of their ship-out date are testament to the high esteem in which the county’s young men were held; the pride they felt for their country and the community felt for them.
It was their turn to fight for their country and their community, and they did so without reservation.
Their generation was as great as the “Greatest Generation” that would follow in a continuing effort to preserve liberty and justice for all.
The “greatest” WWII generation was followed by young folks called to duty in Vietnam.
Today’s 20- and 30-somethings are called to a different sort of battle. They are the ones who hold a critical weapon in the war on COVID-19. Those of us who came of age in earlier generations pray fervently that they will meet the challenge.
It is they who can accept the responsibility of keeping the rest of us safe from this new disease that has become a pandemic.
That’s because it is mostly those young people who get the disease, but it is mostly older generations who get sick and sometimes die from it.
At a meeting last week, members of the Physician Advisory Group suggested many of those young people are falling short. There is evidence that young people are showing resistance to prevention recommendations, resulting in clusters of positive tests, according to members of the group that advises the governor and state Department of Health on coronavirus issues.
There was support at the meeting for the state to reach out more proactively to 20- to 40-year-olds and to work harder at convincing young people to take this fight seriously.
As of Friday, there had been 4,154 cases of coronavirus in North Dakota, 72% of them in people under 50. Strikingly, almost 92% of those who have died from it are over 60.
Mining the data further, the health department reports that nearly a quarter of all positive coronavirus tests are in 20-somethings. Another 20% are 30-somethings, and those in their 40s make up 14% of the positive cases.
The data is telling a clear but grim story. Young people are getting and spreading the disease, and aging people are getting sick and dying from it.
In many cases, those young people are asymptomatic. Often, they don’t even feel sick. Among North Dakota 20- and 30-somethings who have tested positive, less than 3% were hospitalized. Among those over 60 who tested positive, more than 20% were hospitalized.
Most North Dakotans who have had coronavirus got it from “community-related exposure,” meaning no one knows the source of infection. Likely it was at a bar or restaurant, at a party or funeral, at a ball game or retail store.
A close second place for exposure, state data show, is “close contact,” meaning that contact tracing has revealed the infected person spent at least 15 minutes less than 12 feet away from someone who had or later tested positive.
The good news in this data is that most of us are not going to get COVID-19.
Those who do are mostly young people, many of whom won’t be seriously bothered by it. But they’re passing it on to others, including older people, who are going to get sick and sometimes die from it.
Like the young people of the World War and Vietnam War eras, we are calling on the young people of the COVID era to carry the patriotism torch. Health experts in the U.S. and worldwide, and increasingly politicians and business leaders, recognize the best weapons in this battle are face masks, good hygiene and social distancing.
Like our young warriors of the past, young people today are being asked to use the weapons.
Don’t use them just for yourself. Use them to protect your country and your community.
Please.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
