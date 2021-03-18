Speaking out: Write your own obit for perspective

It doesn’t say those thing because as I wrote, I referred back to notes I’d kept from times when I’d had occasion to advise others on how to write an obit. Some guiding principles: don’t be cliché; don’t over embellish; do be personal and creative.

A favorite piece of advice from those notes: an obit doesn’t need to read like an obit. The “what” is important, but so is the “how,” and especially the “why.” It’s not just what you did, but how you felt about it.

And be personal, remembering that this is the archive of your life. A perfect illustration comes from my own father’s obit, which he wrote: “He loved sports, and in nearly 50 years of faithful jogging he boasted enough miles to circle the earth more than three times.”

Another example culled from my notes: “Even though Art had the hands of a farmer, he had the finesse to fiddle a song that would fill a room with joy and get everyone’s foot a-tapping.” That’s personal.