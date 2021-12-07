Speaking out: Wouldn’t it be great if this was rock bottom?

Over the last year, I’ve mostly shared my thoughts on finding the good and giving what we can to make our community (and world) better. With that frame of mind, I was saddened to learn that two Bismarck districts are losing good voices in the state Senate. Most especially because both senators stated publicly that a decline in civility led, in part, to their decision.

I would wonder what politics are becoming, but I’m afraid that whatever it is, it’s already become it.

While I think it’s a fallacy that things used to be so great -- our state and national political histories are riddled with bad behavior and poor choices -- it is good that we long for something better. But we’ll never get anywhere better if we aren’t realistic about how we’ve arrived at the present.

For decades there has been disdain toward government officials, elected and hired. “Washington insiders,” “the Swamp,” “Political Elite,” “Old Boys Club,” “Old Guard,” “the Establishment,” “Washington Bureaucrats,” etc. Regardless of what we call them, it’s not meant as a compliment. What’s always struck me as funny about these us-against-them terms is that we are them. They are us. In case no one has noticed, we -- anyone who is 18 years old and greater -- can vote. We have accepted, enabled and in so many cases encouraged the very people we label negatively.

As long as donors are donating to the same sources, reelection votes are cast, and the same types of stories are clicked on, then nothing will change. Applauding poor behavior doesn’t inspire change.

It’s sort of like the Kardashians. People talk about them negatively because they’re only famous for being famous. And yet, their show is watched, their social channels are followed, magazines with their pictures on the cover are purchased. Why would they do anything differently?

In politics, if angry rhetoric equals campaign dollars, then there’s going to be a lot of angry rhetoric. If it’s acceptable to simply blame someone else rather than solve a problem, then a lot of blame will be placed. If more value is given to getting reelected than to operating a government, then more effort will go toward getting reelected.

And we, the public, do the same thing. We point our fingers and blame “them” rather than doing the heavy lifting. My husband always uses the great analogy that when we point a finger at someone else, there are four fingers pointing back at us. It’s no one else’s problem but ours.

I’ll make the point again: we are the people – we are the government. No one has created this except us. Whether through our own myopic biases, our need to win, or our silent indifference. No one did this to us but us.

This is how we have arrived at the present.

So, what now? Last spring, I wrote about digging in and how it can be hard to feel like you’re alone, swimming upstream against a sea of corruption and apathy. But what else do we have? If we don’t start digging in, doing better ourselves, and demanding better from others, we will never reach “better.”

Wouldn’t it be great if this was rock bottom?

Good people will always leave politics, but it should never be because we’ve allowed politics to become a quagmire of incivility. That’s on us. A glimmer of hope is that we elect logical, thoughtful and conscientious people to the vacated senate seats. I’m encouraged based on one candidate thus far. We shall see how the rest shakes out.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0