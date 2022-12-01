Speaking out: World population growth and migration

In November of 2022 the world’s population reached 8 billion. North Dakota’s population was 779,094 in 2020. The Bismarck Tribune carried a story about this population growth in the Nov. 16, 2022 edition.

Population growth and economic and social conditions have often led to people migrating to other countries in search of jobs, food, and safety. Migrants have often been portrayed as a threat to the people of the United States. Billions of federal dollars were spent to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. National Guard soldiers from North Dakota recently returned home from duty there.

Despite the political rhetoric, United States attracts the largest number of immigrants in the world. These folks join the fabric of U.S. society through avenues such as citizenship, becoming legal permanent residents, or by seeking humanitarian protection. (www.migrationpolicy.org) By August 20, 2020, immigrants account for 13.7% of the U.S. population, nearly triple the share (4.8%) in 1970.

Refugee resettlement is a different story. The Dec. 19, 2019, issue of the Tribune carried a front-page story over the lingering debate following the heated Dec. 10 meeting where Burleigh County commissioners voted 3-2 to continue resettlement of refugees through Lutheran Social Services. Opponents of refugee resettlement warned of our social service agencies being overwhelmed by large numbers of people. That turned out to be a false threat.

Since the creation of the Federal Refugee Resettlement Program in 1980, about 3 million refugees have been resettled in the U.S. That represents an average of 75,000 per year in the 40-year period. In fiscal year 2019 a total of 29,916 refugees were resettled in the U.S. In fiscal year 2020, the final year of the Trump administration, a total of 11,840. Fiscal year 2021 saw 11,411 refugees resettled. The Biden administration raised the cap on refugees for fiscal year 2022, but only managed to settle 25,465 refugees, short of the 2019 total under Trump. (www.statista.com).

While the United States accepts the largest number of immigrants in the world, Canada now leads the world in accepting refugees. It is ironic that while some fear too many refugees, North Dakota needs between 30,000 to 40,000 workers. While population rich countries don’t have jobs for all their people, North Dakota doesn’t have residents for all its jobs.

The Republican leadership for the North Dakota House of Representatives and the North Dakota Senate both suggested workforce development will be a major issue in the 2023 legislative session. Governor Burgum has identified workforce development as a critical issue. Workforce development means we find people who want to live in North Dakota.

The folks we are looking for are looking for a place to live. We need to let them know about North Dakota and its jobs and opportunities. North Dakota will need welcoming communities with residents willing to help new Americans find work, housing, learn to drive in the winter, learn English, access medical care, and educational opportunities. How displaced people will choose North Dakota depends on how we let them know we want them.

My mother’s parents came to Indiana from Germany. My mom came to North Dakota in the winter of 1941. My dad, a local farmer, married my mom in 1943. They believed in hard work and opportunity for all. It is time for North Dakota to recruit immigrants and refugees to this land of hard work and opportunities, and sometimes, too much snow. This December we could use a few more folks who know how to fix snow blowers. I look forward to new neighbors and celebrating holidays with them.