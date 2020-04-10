Speaking out: World needs to hear whispered words of wisdom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus has attacked the human species on the planet. Like plagues of history, humans are fighting back with their best knowledge. Science knows no nationality. Science is universal, and now with the help of the world wide web, people are learning from each other how to save themselves.

During the Bubonic plague (25 million died) the French King thought it was a punishment for people living together without being married. He ordered people to get married, and they did, but the plague continued. He thought it was caused by wearing certain colors of clothing, and he ordered that stopped. People complied but the plague continued.

In Egypt a plague was killing children. The Hebrews came to believe that putting blood on the door posts of their homes would cause the plague to “pass over” their households. The Hebrews believed that God sent that and other plagues to Egypt to convince the Pharaoh to release them from slavery.