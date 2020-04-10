Speaking out: World needs to hear whispered words of wisdom

The coronavirus has attacked the human species on the planet. Like plagues of history, humans are fighting back with their best knowledge. Science knows no nationality. Science is universal, and now with the help of the world wide web, people are learning from each other how to save themselves.
During the Bubonic plague (25 million died) the French King thought it was a punishment for people living together without being married. He ordered people to get married, and they did, but the plague continued. He thought it was caused by wearing certain colors of clothing, and he ordered that stopped. People complied but the plague continued.
In Egypt a plague was killing children. The Hebrews came to believe that putting blood on the door posts of their homes would cause the plague to “pass over” their households. The Hebrews believed that God sent that and other plagues to Egypt to convince the Pharaoh to release them from slavery.
The preferred remedy for the 2020 COVID-19 epidemic is science. It is easy to look back on previous pandemics and criticize the people of those times for their lack of scientific knowledge. However, historic responses to the past pandemics does have frightening similarities to this one. Political leaders then and now are concerned about how a pandemic might affect their ability to stay in power. Pharaoh of Egypt, king of France, President Xi Jinping of China, European, Canadian and United States leaders all wanted to appear to be in control. Sometimes their leadership is focused on political popularity rather than how best to stop the pandemic. The conflict of science and politics plays out daily. Those overtly political decisions are obvious and would be humorous if not for the tragic consequences.
Missing from this conflict of science and politics is the application of wisdom. Wisdom is more than knowledge, more than experience, it is a virtue, an openness to learning. In the 21st century adrenaline-laced world, it is hard to recognize and use wisdom. Political leaders have risen to power not because they were wise but by defining common enemies. Political leaders have declared war on nations, drugs, poverty, and now the coronavirus. Politicians weaponize their group against their political opponents. Wisdom is missing in political talk.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney in the song “Let it Be” implored Mother Mary to “whisper words of wisdom.” Can you hear the whispered words of Jesus: “love your enemies and do good to those who hate you?” China has manufactured life-saving medicines the United States has used for many years. Cellphones communicate critical messages. Those phones and medicines were made by skilled Chinese hands. We should love, not hate, the Chinese people.
The whispered wisdom teaches us that national competition is foolish in a worldwide crisis. Cooperation, respect and compassion are what is needed. Now is the time for nations to repent from belligerence. This is the moment for compassion for the people of Iran struggling with economic sanctions, now facing a pandemic. This is the moment for compassion for the people of Cuba, struggling to achieve a fully functioning economy under United States trade barriers. Now is the moment for the United States and Russia to stop undermining each other. In all cases, it doesn’t matter who started the quarrel.
As the pandemic races around the world, a quietness follows. This is a precious time for reflection. May the world hear whispered words of wisdom, and with heads bowed, respond to this pandemic with a plan for a kinder and more cooperative world. May it be so.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
