Speaking out: Workforce issues deserve more attention

Stories about labor shortages at both the state and local level have filled the news over the past several weeks. In North Dakota, it’s an echo of an issue we have been dealing with off and on for years. It deserves continued attention.
Total employment in the state is still down over 11,000 jobs from the beginning of 2020. There are nearly 18,000 positions posted online according to Job Service North Dakota, but the unemployment rate is still almost twice as high as normal. Employers are struggling to fill positions in a variety of industries.
Most of the conversation has focused on the impact the extra unemployment benefits have had on the workforce shortage. North Dakota will withdraw from the additional programs effective June 19. Overall, I think this will be helpful for getting more people back to work. The tradeoff is turning down millions of dollars in federal assistance.
Some observers point out that if employers want to attract more workers, they should pay more. Many employers are doing exactly that. This is good news for many working class people. They were the most harmed by layoffs during the pandemic. Looking further back, they haven’t seen much of a pay raise in 40 years after adjusting for inflation.
For a minute, let’s skip anecdotes about “lazy” people or “vicious” politicians, which are not very accurate or helpful. There is more to the story.
Labor force participation — the rate adults are working or seeking work — is well below pre-pandemic levels in the state. In last month’s jobs report, more than 165,000 women nationwide dropped out of the workforce. This phenomenon could point to women’s extra responsibilities for child care at home, according to researchers at the Federal Reserve.
For many workers, there is no guarantee of paid leave, and child care is expensive. Returning to work becomes more complicated when juggling health concerns and family responsibilities. The state has worked to address some of the issues surrounding the affordability and accessibility of child care. But there is still plenty to do.
The pandemic has changed a lot of things about our lives, including how we view work. Mounting survey evidence has revealed that more workers than usual are looking to switch fields. Others desire more flexibility at the workplace. Many older employees retired during the pandemic and are likely never coming back into the workforce.
Additionally, there is a lot of “friction” in the economy as workers try to find a match for their skills and salary expectations. There could be more intentional efforts by the public and private sector to help with this by making workforce training a priority.
Workforce development has been a perennial topic of conversation in North Dakota. The past legislative session, there was a serious focus on putting the Legacy Fund to work. The results were positive and bipartisan. It's time to devote the same amount of energy to our state’s workforce needs.
Skills training will only become more important as technology drives rapid change in the economy. And while we had population growth over the past decade, North Dakota will always be working against the trend of more Americans moving to urban areas. While some issues with the state’s workforce are new, many aren’t going away.
Some of the kinks in the economy will straighten out as the nation continues to emerge from the pandemic. But some challenges will still remain, and we must prepare to address them.
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.