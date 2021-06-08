Speaking out: Workforce issues deserve more attention

Stories about labor shortages at both the state and local level have filled the news over the past several weeks. In North Dakota, it’s an echo of an issue we have been dealing with off and on for years. It deserves continued attention.

Total employment in the state is still down over 11,000 jobs from the beginning of 2020. There are nearly 18,000 positions posted online according to Job Service North Dakota, but the unemployment rate is still almost twice as high as normal. Employers are struggling to fill positions in a variety of industries.

Most of the conversation has focused on the impact the extra unemployment benefits have had on the workforce shortage. North Dakota will withdraw from the additional programs effective June 19. Overall, I think this will be helpful for getting more people back to work. The tradeoff is turning down millions of dollars in federal assistance.

Some observers point out that if employers want to attract more workers, they should pay more. Many employers are doing exactly that. This is good news for many working class people. They were the most harmed by layoffs during the pandemic. Looking further back, they haven’t seen much of a pay raise in 40 years after adjusting for inflation.