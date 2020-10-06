Speaking out: Without behavior change, COVID will kill hundreds of North Dakotans by year’s end

Summer brought out different behaviors in us, and these behaviors saved lives. We can put a number on the lives saved. As of last week, approximately 145 lives were saved by the summer lull. That is because last week health officials reported 271 total COVID deaths in ND. Meanwhile, had the summer disruption never occurred, we’d have reached approximately 416 deaths last week. Figure 2 at TinyURL.com/ND-COVID-Deaths shows how deaths would have accumulated without the summer lull.

The summer lull was like hitting a reset button on COVID death trends. Unfortunately, our second wave of deaths is now in full swing. Deaths have been skyrocketing this month, and we have every reason to believe they will continue to skyrocket without another disruption to our behavior. Figure 3 at TinyURL.com/ND-COVID-Deaths shows what’s to come at the end of the year if we don’t change our ways. Without another disruption or lull, we’re due for hundreds more COVID deaths. If we dig in our heels and refuse to change our behavior, we will enter 2021 with COVID having killed approximately 642 North Dakotans.