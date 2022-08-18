Speaking out: Willful blindness

The comedian W.C. Fields once said he would never join an organization that would have him as a member. I understand what he meant. I too wouldn’t want to join a group who arrogantly professes to know all the truth. What follows in this opinion certainly can be classified as arrogant, but I want the reader to know, I hold these opinions about willful blindness lightly. I can certainly change my opinion with discussion from people inside the groups mentioned. A colleague asked my motive for these opinions that reminded him of an Old Testament prophet. I don’t claim any connection to divine inspiration. I am just writing a human opinion about human behavior.

The behavior is the willingness of people to intentionally ignore observable reality in obedience to an ideology or dogma. Bob Dylan asked this question in his song “Blowin' in the Wind.” He asked: “How many times can a man turn his head, and pretend he just doesn’t see?” Here are some things I see, and I wonder why others don’t.

Members of the Catholic faith: Do you not see that women are being discriminated against in your faith practices?

Evangelical Christians: Do you not see your support for Donald Trump is contrary to the teachings of Jesus?

Republicans and others opposed to protecting the environment: Do you not see global warming as a serious threat to the creatures living on the earth?

Democrats: Do you not see your own hypocrisy in accepting millions of dollars from corporations while you rail against them?

Advocates of states' rights: Do you not understand the United States is a nation -- not a federation of states? Using “states' rights” to deprive people of civil rights is a form of oppression.

Organized religions of the world: Do you not see that your belief system and ritual practices are derived from human imagination with no provable connection to any deity?

Fellow North Dakota citizens: Do you not see a historic prejudice against the Indigenous people of the Great Plains that continues to this day?

Those who seek consolation through personal contemplation: Do you not see the tragic consequences of your withdrawal from society and refusal to speak against injustice?

All of us who feel we can’t take one more thing in our life: Do you not see that it is the common people who must reform our politics, our churches and save the earth? It is our collective responsibility to restore civility and honesty to our system of government. In our democracy, it is us, the people who work for a living, who must be the adults.

Those willfully embracing blindness as an act of faith, including me: We need to open our eyes and understand that if the blind lead the blind we will all fall in the ditch.

Willful blindness seems to adherents of political and religious ideology as acts of faith. Catholics define what it means to be Catholic, Evangelical Christians define what that term means, and so forth. The author of the book of Hebrews defines faith differently, in the King James version saying, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” It is my opinion that blindly clinging to political or religious belief systems is destructive. I would like to be a part of an organization that talks about and works for the world and the reality we hope for. We are not powerless victims of belief systems we have inherited. Rather we are mutual learners about the human condition and how to make it better. Can you see it?