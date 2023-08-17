Walking down the midway at the State Fair in Minot, I encountered a young man wearing a T-shirt that said “I clean my guns with the tears of triggered liberals.” I looked up that phrase on the internet and found websites selling apparel with those words. I was surprised at the juvenile nature of hateful printed slogans. I have continued to give thought to why someone would actually find it pleasurable to make people cry.

I concluded that calling a person a “liberal” entitles the speaker to say hateful things. Like vicious cutting remarks followed by “bless her heart.” The term liberal is an all encompassing phrase used by people who don’t like certain personal characteristics.

Sensitive people are disliked because they consider other people’s feelings. They demonstrate sensitivity to others, and in the mind of the critic, take money from working people and give it to others who don’t work. These sensitive people are hard to manage because they ask questions and worry about other people when it is none of their business.

Intelligent people are disliked because they challenge conventional wisdom. They quote things they have read and speak with confidence about technical issues they have studied. Who would have time for such stuff? These intelligent people find meaning in weird stuff and probably look down on not so intelligent people. They overthink everything. They are annoying. Let’s just call them “liberals.”

Compassionate people are disliked and called liberal because they care too much about too many things. Liberals care about animals, the environment, migrants, even other countries. These “liberal folks need to let things go and just worry about their own folks. No need to get all worked up about suffering people, people have always suffered."

In my encounter with the young man at the fair, I was surprised at my initial reaction. I am guessing this young man wore this shirt as a taunt. He was taunting people who reacted with alarm (triggered) to key phrases or thoughts. By saying “I clean my guns with the tears of triggered liberals," he is attempting to trigger a reaction. It worked on me. I am angry about senseless deaths due to gun violence. Innocent people killed because guns are in the hands of people who should never have them.

It is true people cry about those deaths. Those are not liberal or conservative tears. Taunting a group of people who want to spare the lives of the innocent by metaphorically cleaning your gun with their tears is beyond juvenile. It suggests the wearer of that shirt thinks his guns are more important than those lives.

I wanted to ask the T-shirt wearer “is there anything so precious to him that if he lost it he would cry?” Does he have parents, a friend, wife, children, pets, that if he lost them he would cry? Would he want his tears to clean the instrument that took away the things he loved?

I realized taunting people with slogans is a cover. It is like the kid who doesn’t know the answer in class and is afraid of being called stupid, saying something he hopes is funny enough to distract the class and make him appear clever.

Compassionate, sensitive and intelligent people actually care about the people spitting names at them. They are the people who actually work for a better life for the people taunting them. If and when conservatives cry from tragic loss, the people they have been taunting will stand with them. That is what liberals have always done.