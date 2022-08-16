Speaking out: Why do some North Dakotans use cannabis?

It’s official: The “New Approach” measure aiming to legalize and regulate cannabis in North Dakota will be on our ballots this November. Given the absence of other statewide measure campaigns competing for voters’ attention, this marijuana legalization measure is positioned to be thoroughly debated and well understood by voters.

I suspect that some of the debate might focus on cannabis users. Due to the stigma associated with cannabis use, many users conceal their use. This secrecy is understandable, but it does contribute to a poor understanding of cannabis users. However, there is a resource we can use to better understand North Dakotan cannabis users. A national survey -- the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System -- that was administered throughout 2020 and early 2021 asked North Dakotans about cannabis use.

In the data, there are 186 North Dakotans who admitted to cannabis use in the 30 days prior to their survey interview. Due to cannabis use stigma, some users surely denied their use or refused to answer the questions about cannabis. However, it’s still worth learning from the 186 North Dakotans who did admit to cannabis use.

The North Dakota cannabis users were diverse in age. A third of these respondents were age 18-6 (13% being 18-24), a third were age 37-59, and a third were age 60 or older. Among these users, 46.8% were non-Hispanic white men, 35.5% were non-Hispanic white women, 11.3% were men of color, and 6.5% were women of color.

The cannabis users were asked why they used marijuana in the last month. Exclusively medical reasons were reported by 39.2% of users, with an average of 16 days of use over the last month. Exclusively recreational reasons were reported by 33.3% of users, with an average of 12 days of use. A combination of medical and recreational reasons was reported by 24.7% of users, with an average of 19 days of use. Finally, 2.7% did not provide the reason they use cannabis, and these people averaged 10 days of use.

Respondents reporting any medical reasons for using cannabis averaged seven days of poor physical health over the last month, compared with an average of three days of poor physical health among both nonusers and recreation-only users. However, the story is different when it comes to mental health. Those reporting medical reasons for cannabis use averaged eight days of poor mental health over the last month, as did recreation-only cannabis users. Meanwhile, nonusers averaged only three days of poor mental health in the same period. Perhaps recreation-only users are using cannabis to cope with poor mental health after all, at least in part.

With these data, it’s impossible to determine whether cannabis use caused poor mental health, or poor mental health caused cannabis use, or if the pattern depends on the person. Research and anecdotes alike indicate that some people report positive mental effects of cannabis while others report negative mental effects. Research and anecdotes about pharmaceutical drugs show the same pattern; they help some and harm others.

It’s worth mentioning that only 83.9% of recreation-only cannabis users reported having health insurance. Meanwhile, 89.8% of folks reporting medical use of cannabis and 95.4% of nonusers had health insurance. Perhaps some cannabis users are reaching for an accessible coping mechanism because of their lack of access to affordable health care.

As our community debates the “New Approach” cannabis legalization measure, I hope we can reduce cannabis use stigma and empower users to be less secretive. Cannabis is not for everyone, but stigma only encourages isolating secrecy. Less secrecy helps those struggling with poor mental health seek help from health providers, social services and loved ones. Choosing empathy over stigma benefits our community, no matter what happens on election day.