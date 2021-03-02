Speaking out: Why are legislators averse to bonding, and taxing tobacco?

Some Republican legislative leaders were on board, too. They proposed $1.1 billion in bonding, which was promptly withdrawn after being labeled a “Christmas tree” measure because it would fund so many projects in so many areas of the state.

Now Republican leaders in the House, many proclaiming disdain for the idea of borrowing money, have shepherded through a measure half that size. The lion’s share would go to Fargo, for flood control and a new building at North Dakota State University.

All of us would prefer to be able to pay cash for whatever we do.

Then there’s reality. Bankers and economists recommend that wise use of someone else’s money can help accomplish many things that could never be done if we had to wait to have cash on hand.

Our schools would be decrepit and decayed if they weren’t able to sell bonds to cover building costs.

Hospitals and nursing homes would rarely be improved or replaced if their operators didn’t have access to borrowed funds.

Farmers would never get a crop in the ground without operating loans, businesses would fail without access to borrowed capital, and most of us would never reach the American dream of home ownership. Even the cars we drive would all be clunkers.