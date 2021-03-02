Speaking out: Why are legislators averse to bonding, and taxing tobacco?

Some legislative aversions stretch the limits of credulity.
Two of them were in the spotlight recently.
One is the aversion to bonding; the other is to taxing tobacco.
Bonding is borrowing money to accomplish a project. The North Dakota Legislature rarely considers this alternative, but this year the stars have aligned to bring bonding back to the table.
Low interest rates make it more attractive than normal, because the borrowed money, bonds, can be paid back much quicker at much lower cost. Plus, we have some $8 billion in the bank that is accumulating earnings faster than the bonds would consume them. Those Legacy Fund earnings could be employed to easily pay off the bonds, which would fund projects that create jobs and meet critical needs for our future.
Everyone knows that construction costs will be higher five years down the road than they are now.
The governor likes the idea. In his State of the State address, Gov. Doug Burgum suggested selling $1.25 billion in bonds to fund mostly infrastructure projects, including a low-interest loan program to help local governments pay for roads and bridges and such.
Democrats like it, too. Their proposal was to fund projects with $2 billion in borrowed money, though with so few Dems in office it was never destined for serious consideration.
Some Republican legislative leaders were on board, too. They proposed $1.1 billion in bonding, which was promptly withdrawn after being labeled a “Christmas tree” measure because it would fund so many projects in so many areas of the state.
Now Republican leaders in the House, many proclaiming disdain for the idea of borrowing money, have shepherded through a measure half that size. The lion’s share would go to Fargo, for flood control and a new building at North Dakota State University.
All of us would prefer to be able to pay cash for whatever we do.
Then there’s reality. Bankers and economists recommend that wise use of someone else’s money can help accomplish many things that could never be done if we had to wait to have cash on hand.
Our schools would be decrepit and decayed if they weren’t able to sell bonds to cover building costs.
Hospitals and nursing homes would rarely be improved or replaced if their operators didn’t have access to borrowed funds.
Farmers would never get a crop in the ground without operating loans, businesses would fail without access to borrowed capital, and most of us would never reach the American dream of home ownership. Even the cars we drive would all be clunkers.
It certainly doesn’t make sense to borrow willy-nilly.
Conversely, it’s irrational to forgo an opportunity like the one we have now simply because we don’t like to borrow money. But that was the preference of imprudently conservative budget writers in the North Dakota House.
Perhaps the Senate will be more willing to avoid squandering this opportunity.
Then there’s aversion to tobacco taxes. The House already has approved raising the tax on gasoline, and voted to support a tax on recreational marijuana, which so far isn’t even legal in the state.
For the third time in the last eight years, the House has rebuffed proposals to increase the state’s tax on cigarettes, which is the fourth lowest in the country and hasn’t been increased in 28 years.
Why is there such an entrenched aversion to taxing tobacco? Hospitals, doctors, nurses and public health professionals all supported a tax increase, believing it will result in a healthier North Dakota. The only opposition came from those who sell tobacco.
Legislators apparently don’t believe a higher tax will lower smoking, even though the tobacco sellers testified that they would lose sales.
The state’s 44-cent-per-pack cigarette tax is lower even than most tobacco-producing states, and far lower than our neighbors in Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana.
All of which begs the question: why the irrational aversion to taxing tobacco?
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.