Speaking out: Who’s been changing our state constitution?

Who’s been changing our state constitution? It might not be who you think.
I recently addressed this question while on a panel at the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s annual Policy Summit. Beyond the panel on constitutional measure reform, the interesting and enjoyable summit focused on the state budget; the future of North Dakota politics; and environmental, social and corporate governance pressures on our industries.
The panel on constitutional measure reform was timely, particularly given recent attempts by the Legislature to place new limits on our rights to shape our state constitution (see my September 2020 column if you need details). There is also a potential measure currently gathering signatures “related to constitutional measures requiring sixty percent majority vote and to limit the measure to one subject” (from vote.nd.gov).
This petition’s aims are in the same vein as those ideas from the Legislature. And like the Legislature, the petition’s sponsoring committee seeks to make it harder for North Dakotans to shape our constitution. Their rationale is that our state constitution is changed too easily, and that citizen-initiated measures are to blame.
I see a problem with this argument: Most of the recent changes to North Dakota’s Constitution originated with the Legislature, not the initiated measure process.
In recent years, the Legislature has sought to change our constitution about twice as often as citizens have. Since 2010, North Dakotans have voted on 20 constitutional measures. Seven measures came from citizens via the initiated measure process, four of which passed. Meanwhile, of the 13 constitutional measures that came from the Legislature, eight passed. This means that the Legislature generated two-thirds of the dozen recent amendments to North Dakota’s Constitution. Given this fact, does it make sense to blame our constitution’s changes on the initiated measure process? I don’t think so. It is a matter of opinion whether our state constitution is changed too easily. But the facts make it clear that the bulk of recent constitutional changes originated with legislators.
So ultimately, who has been changing North Dakota’s Constitution? You might expect me to say that the answer is the Legislature, since two-thirds of recent amendments originated with that branch of government. However, I don’t consider that to be the true answer. The real answer is that it’s us -- you, me, and other voting citizens in North Dakota.
Each of the successful amendments to our state constitution was vetted and passed by a majority of us. Sure, some of us voted ‘No’ on some of these successful constitutional measures. In a democratic republic, the candidates you personally prefer are not always the ones who are elected. Similarly, sometimes the measures you personally like are the ones that fail. That also means that sometimes the measures you personally dislike are successful. Such is life in our system, where we vote into existence the government that the majority of voters want.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen has said of governments like our own, “Loving democracy all the way down is so important…It’s the love of democracy that has to compensate for the pain and conflict of the actual contests of democracy.” We win some, we lose some, but we embrace our democratic republic because the alternative -- where we don’t get to shape our own state constitution -- is not what most North Dakotans want (and if you don’t believe me, feel free to revisit my column from May).
In future columns, I’ll be sure to further unpack the potential measure I mentioned above. As with all measures, the finer details are extremely important. In the meantime, let’s get wise to the fact that initiated measures are not the main reason for our state constitution’s recent changes.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com