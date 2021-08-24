Speaking out: Who’s been changing our state constitution?

In recent years, the Legislature has sought to change our constitution about twice as often as citizens have. Since 2010, North Dakotans have voted on 20 constitutional measures. Seven measures came from citizens via the initiated measure process, four of which passed. Meanwhile, of the 13 constitutional measures that came from the Legislature, eight passed. This means that the Legislature generated two-thirds of the dozen recent amendments to North Dakota’s Constitution. Given this fact, does it make sense to blame our constitution’s changes on the initiated measure process? I don’t think so. It is a matter of opinion whether our state constitution is changed too easily. But the facts make it clear that the bulk of recent constitutional changes originated with legislators.

So ultimately, who has been changing North Dakota’s Constitution? You might expect me to say that the answer is the Legislature, since two-thirds of recent amendments originated with that branch of government. However, I don’t consider that to be the true answer. The real answer is that it’s us -- you, me, and other voting citizens in North Dakota.