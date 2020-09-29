Speaking out: Which values do we want to vote for?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is one of those opinion pieces that starts out like a grandpa telling you how tough it was when he was a child. Keep reading, that is not the point of this story.

Our family had little cash income when I was growing up. We had five kids in our family and lived in a small farmhouse in Wells County. Because we didn’t have much money to spend, we didn’t go to restaurants or buy toys like some city kids did. All five of us worked on the farm as soon as we were able. But we were like modern kids and still wanted candy and the things we saw other kids get. My mother was a master psychologist and invented effective ways to say no. One line she used a lot was “cry if you have to, I can take it.”

I think of that often when politicians don’t know how to say no to the spoiled electorate used to getting everything it wants. Listen to the whining around you. Mom says “wear your seat belts"; the response, “I don’t want to.” Mom says “no you can’t have an assault rifle"; the response, “but I want one, they are so fun to shoot.” Mom says “be nice to the other children"; the response, “I don’t like them and I don’t have to be nice.” Mom says “wear your mask"; the response, “you can’t make me.”