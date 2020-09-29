Speaking out: Which values do we want to vote for?

This is one of those opinion pieces that starts out like a grandpa telling you how tough it was when he was a child. Keep reading, that is not the point of this story.
Our family had little cash income when I was growing up. We had five kids in our family and lived in a small farmhouse in Wells County. Because we didn’t have much money to spend, we didn’t go to restaurants or buy toys like some city kids did. All five of us worked on the farm as soon as we were able. But we were like modern kids and still wanted candy and the things we saw other kids get. My mother was a master psychologist and invented effective ways to say no. One line she used a lot was “cry if you have to, I can take it.”
I think of that often when politicians don’t know how to say no to the spoiled electorate used to getting everything it wants. Listen to the whining around you. Mom says “wear your seat belts"; the response, “I don’t want to.” Mom says “no you can’t have an assault rifle"; the response, “but I want one, they are so fun to shoot.” Mom says “be nice to the other children"; the response, “I don’t like them and I don’t have to be nice.” Mom says “wear your mask"; the response, “you can’t make me.”
Politicians were already giving in to the spoiled children before Donald Trump made it an overt campaign strategy. Politicians fear the electorate won’t like them and will vote them out of office if they don’t give them what they want. This political behavior brings into question the true character, not of the politicians, but of the electorate. Is the electorate capable of self-government that implements necessary rules for a healthy society?
In the biblical story of the exodus from Egypt, the Hebrews didn’t have any experience in self-government. They complained about not having regular feedings like they had as slaves. Their leader got mad at them. In an oft told story, Moses came down from the mountain with commandments he said came from God. Moses was angry enough that he didn’t care if the Hebrews didn’t like him. Those commandments have served as foundational thinking ever since.
Like Moses, the electorate should be angry at politicians, and angry with ourselves. This spoiled child attitude is sickening. In the book “The Righteous Mind,” Jonathan Haidt argues there are six moral foundations. They are listed here with their opposites: care/harm, fairness/cheating, loyalty/betrayal, authority/subversion, sanctity/degradation and liberty/oppression.
Shouldn’t we, the electorate, be the mom? Shouldn’t we insist on care, fairness, loyalty, authority, sanctity and liberty? Certainly we don’t want to promote their opposites and should never vote for oppression, degradation, subversion, betrayal, cheating or harm.
At the battlefield near Gettysburg, President Abraham Lincoln asked whether the United States or any nation that was founded on the principles of human equality and democracy could long endure. We must ask that question again. Can a people who believe in caring for others, being fair with others, being loyal to your group, having proper respect for authority, recognizing the sacred, and protecting human liberty, elect and follow leaders who operate on those moral foundations?
While we can argue with Haidt or Moses or anyone else who proposes moral foundations for a society, we should still ask ourselves which moral values are we voting for? Which of these moral foundations are directing the decision-making of our political leaders?
We must ask -- cry if you have to.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!