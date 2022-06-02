Speaking out: When will we step up to keep our children safe?

While most of us had started thinking about family picnics, camping weekends, special programs of remembrance and the like, Memorial Day was still three days away when Judy Woodruff did an in memoriam piece for "PBS News Hour."

She ended it with these words: “We are crying on the inside, here.”

Barbara and I glanced at one another. We were both crying on the outside.

We were in the middle of supper when Woodruff introduced the piece, and a minute or two in we had simultaneously stopped eating, we stopped talking, we started crying.

Ten-year-old Xavier Lopez was an honor roll student who never shied away from a camera. His mother, Felicha, told reporters he could not wait to start middle school.

Forty-eight-year-old Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary, where she taught for 23 years. She had previously won the school's teacher of the year award. Her husband of 24 years, Joe, died of a heart attack just two days after the shooting.

Nine-year-old Eliahna Garcia was outgoing and loved to sing.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, was a natural leader and loved tumbling.

Amerie Jo Garza loved being a big sister and had just gotten a phone for her 10th birthday. Her family said she was killed trying to call 911.

Cousins 10-year-old Annabell Rodriguez and 9-year-old Jacklyn Cazares were in the same class at Robb Elementary.

Fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, had an expertise in special education.

The family of 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres waited for hours for information about her whereabouts. She was to play her final softball game of the season the day she died.

Fourth grader Tess Mata loved Ariana Grande and the Houston Astros.

Ten-year-old Uziyah Garcia liked playing football in video games.

Eleven-year-old Layla Salazar was fast, winning first place in several races at the school's field day.

Cousins Jayce Luevanos and Jailah Nicole Silguero, both 10, were the babies of their family and had just mourned the loss of their grandfather.

Hours before the shooting, Alexandria Rubio made the honor roll.

Ten-year-old Jose Flores had also just received an award from making honor roll.

Alithia Ramirez was a kind and caring soul. When a good friend was killed in a car accident, the 10-year-old continued to send artwork to his family.

Nevaeh Bravo, also 10, could put a smile on anyone's face, according to her cousin.

Maite Rodriguez was 10 years old. Her family said she dreamed of going to Texas A&M to become a Marine biologist.

Rogelio Torres, 10, was known as a very smart and loving child.

And friends and family of 11-year-old Miranda Mathis remember her as fun and spunky.

Do you see your daughter in any of these victims of senseless shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas? Your grandson? Your cousin or niece or neighbor? Because that’s what all of these people were. Children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, neighbors.

We each grabbed a tissue, cleared the lumps from our throats, and noted that grandchildren Teddy and Eva are one year ahead of the students in that classroom in Uvalde. In a year, Arthur will be moving into fourth grade.

Imagine the unspeakable horror and grief that would overcome any of us if a gunman shot up our grandchild’s school.

It’s unimaginable. But the horror and grief is deep and overwhelming still today in Uvalde. And Newtown, and Blacksburg, and Parkland.

Why is it that our children and grandchildren live in a world where active shooter drills in their schools are normal?

Normal.

We are arguably the most advanced society on the globe, and yet none other suffers mass shootings as often as we do.

Gun regulations aren’t the answer, but they are part of the answer.

Mental health services aren’t the answer, but they are part of the answer.

Renouncing social and political incivility isn’t the answer, but it is part of the answer.

This is not political, and those who make it so ought to be ashamed.

This is not to protect the Second Amendment or to keep taxes low.

This is to protect your children and my grandchildren.

When, in the name of God, will our leaders do that?

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0