When we hear that someone on trial chooses to represent themselves in court, oftentimes it’s met with resignation that this person must have a screw loose or be a narcissist. Anyone who thinks they can do a better job navigating the legal system than a lawyer probably isn’t living in reality. We accept that the legal system is complex and nuanced, and full of variables that an untrained, unpracticed person will struggle against. We also accept that the consequences of false confidence are too great to risk.

And yet, when it comes to health care and education, especially for our children, we not only have this strange need to forge our own paths, we can also be failed by those systems if we don’t.

Self-advocacy is becoming the norm and the expectation to the point where if you don’t do it, it’s not so much that your child won’t reach their full potential, it’s that your child may be left behind. This isn’t OK.

I can’t tell you how many times as a parent I’m told I need to advocate for my child. You must be a squeaky wheel, they say. It’s become especially prominent for me in the last two years as our kids have faced obstacles in both the gifted and remedial aspects of learning.

Advocating sounds reasonable, like the thing a parent “who really cares” would do. I doubt most parents assume their child only ever has the best teacher, the best doctor, the best coach, etc. We’re all going to run into a few lemons, that’s life, and kids aren’t equipped to navigate these bumps on their own. They need us to do that advocating.

The problem is that we as parents aren’t experts either. I don’t have a medical degree or a teaching license and I’m only mediocre at sports. I’m the equivalent of the Average Joe trying to represent herself in court.

Where things get tricky is that as outsiders, we assume those with licensure – at least the vast majority – know what they are doing and why. They might teach using different books or different mental reminders like my fourth grade teacher who taught us a song to spell the word encyclopedia, or they might have a unique bedside manner like our pediatric dentist who sings while checking the kids’ teeth, but beyond those personal nuances, we assume the overarching way and rationale for what they do is established and what their licensure is based on. It gets tricky because it isn’t true.

A real-world example comes from Emily Hanford’s reporting for American Public Media called Sold a Story examining how humans learn to read and how that is/isn’t incorporated into our schools. There are competing theories with brain science and hard data on one side, and anecdotes and ideals on another. And while educators and school boards and policymakers and book sellers and researchers battle it out, kids are left in the middle with parents trying to self-advocate.

Another very precarious example is what we’ve witnessed with COVID-19. The global in-fighting among medical professionals and policymakers left the rest of us all questioning which way was up.

Herein lies my issue with self-advocacy: If licensed professionals can’t agree on what’s right, don’t have a deep knowledge in its accuracy, and can’t prove it beyond anecdotes, then how can I, an untrained outsider, advocate within that? I can argue whatever I want, as can the licensed professional, and there’s no true way to determine what’s correct. We might as well arm wrestle.

In my opinion, this is the root of the rise of home schooling, school vouchers, school choice. This is the what’s led to a declining vaccination rate. We want to do what’s right, but no one can agree on what that is, or even what the measuring stick is. Professionals want to be trusted and I believe most parents want to trust. I don’t believe most parents want to be the squeaky wheel but many times we’re directly told that’s our only option. So, we take it and then we’re looked at as crazy or unreasonable. Again, we should probably just arm wrestle.

We cannot keep operating like this. I want to ensure my children learn, are healthy, and have formative opportunities, and I accept that advocacy is part of that. But it should be used to navigate bumps in the road, to cross reference what we’re learning, to support the situation. Right now, that’s definitely not the case.