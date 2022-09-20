Speaking out: What to make of quiet quitting

I will admit that I have never read Cheryl Sandberg’s book "Lean In." I also will admit that upon its release in 2013 I was grossed out. I had just spent the last 10-plus years “leaning in” to my job as hard as I possibly could and was so over it that it disgusted me to think someone would be making millions of dollars pushing that idea on others. It’s not to say that leaning in provided me no value; it did. I acquired skills and promotions and respect, and although not as much financial reward as I hoped, I was doing OK for myself. The problem was everything else was a bit of a disaster. By “leaning in” to my work, I had to lean away from a lot of other things. That’s something that’s often left out of the discussion.

Today’s hot employment topic seems to be swinging the pendulum the other way. It’s being labeled “quiet quitting,” meaning that employees who are burned out or unsatisfied or simply tying to have a life outside their job are fulfilling their assigned duties but not going above and beyond – to include not working nights or weekends, not taking on extra assignments without compensation, not answering emails, texts or calls at any hour of the day.

I’ve read quite a few articles about this issue and frankly I don’t think it’s anything new, rather just something old given a timely name. And technically, I don’t see anything wrong with it. Yes, I know we live in one of the hardest-working states in the U.S., and I like to consider myself one of those hardworking people. In fact, my husband always says I can turn anything into an 80-hour-a-week job. But the cold, hard reality is this: Person A is hired to do X. Person A satisfactorily completes X. That is what is being labeled as quiet quitting. Because Person A is not also completing Y and Z, even though they were not hired to do so. Doesn’t that seem a tad extreme?

I don’t think this is anything new because more than a decade ago that was the strategy I employed in order to be able to work out, go on dates with my now-husband, and do exotic things like laundry. None of which I was effectively doing while leaning in. And I didn’t make this idea up, I learned it from people who had done it before me. This is an age-old tactic – not to quit but to live.

I think it’s getting a lot of buzz now in part because of the post-pandemic return to work, but also in a pendulum swing away from the "Lean In" craze. Didn’t we all learn in physics that every action has an equal and opposite reaction? We see it so many areas of life, even things like fashion. We went from high-waisted jeans in the 1980s to ultra-low-rise in the 2000s, and boom. We’re back to high rise. The tide goes out and the tide comes back in.

As employees, it’s important to understand what you’re signing up for with a job or a certain company, and it’s important to be clear with yourself and with your employer what you are willing and not willing to do. If you’re burned out because you aren’t setting healthy boundaries or you’re going way outside what’s expected of you, then that’s on you to fix.

As an employer, it’s important to look at the roles for which you are hiring to assess what you truly want accomplished. If you’re unsatisfied by someone who only completes what you asked them to, then perhaps that’s your issue and not theirs.

Overall, I think the most important thing to do is not get swept up in trends that are mainly discussed in order to have something to discuss. Does it make you a horrible, lazy employee to go to work and do what’s asked of you? No. Is it worth getting frustrated by the people you hire who show up and do what’s asked of them? No. So let’s just forget about all this nonsense and simply get to work.