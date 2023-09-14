I must confess, I struggle with small talk.

I love friendly smiles, gestures, and greetings. I like being asked “How are you?” by someone who actually cares to hear the answer, especially if I can decline to answer if I’m not in the mood. And I don’t mind talking about the weather if I’m allowed to acknowledge that climate change is making it weirder.

What I struggle with is being expected to perform a social script where there are “correct” and “incorrect” answers, like when I’m supposed to say that I’m doing well when I’m actually not. And I struggle with small talk that is, by design, supposed to be shallow and “safe.”

I’m not alone; there are other North Dakotans who don’t follow the rules of small talk too well. Steve Mott of Fargo struggles to summon details about his weekend when his mind is in work-mode, but he’s expected to make weekend-related small talk at work. Marnie Kraft of Bismarck gets through uninteresting small talk with one-word answers. Another solution to too-shallow small talk is to try to make it interesting. Nesha Pringle, also in Bismarck, brings topics with depth into a conversation, choosing “real talk” over small talk when the conversation lasts a while.

Like others who struggle with scripted small talk, I’ve sought to understand why many people embrace such scripts. Anthropologists and linguists use the term “phatic expression” to describe communication that doesn’t share information, but has another social function. Making the “correct” scripted statements is a signal that you are cooperative and willing to follow norms. But the more constrained and inauthentic the script becomes – like saying you’re doing well when you’re anything but, or playing Pollyanna about the weather while climate change harms our air quality via Canadian fires – the harder it gets for some of us to play along.

Evidence suggests that neurological differences account for these communication differences. This neurodiversity is beneficial. A community can’t thrive if everyone conforms to social scripts. Social harmony is valuable, but so is authenticity and innovation. Politeness has its place, but too much of it can feel stagnant and mind-numbing.

Providing a scripted answer to “How are you?” is painless for some. However, for someone in the middle of a depressive episode, the question itself can be painful. For others, including some folks on the autism spectrum, it can be hard to know if a question is scripted or sincere. Someone can guess incorrectly, overshare in their answer, and then leave both parties embarrassed.

For some readers, small talk is surely a breeze. But if you want to communicate effectively with all kinds of people, consider that you have alternatives to asking direct questions when you don’t actually want the real answers. “Hey / hi / hello,” “good morning / afternoon / evening,” and “good to see you” are pleasant without launching anyone into an inauthentic script or embarrassing answer.

If you really do want to get to know someone, ask away, but leave space for unscripted answers or a refusal to respond. Not everyone has “exciting plans for the weekend.” Some people are coping with chronic pain or doing endless loads of laundry, and they might not want to discuss that unglamorous truth. Similarly, not everyone had a summer vacation that they can gush about. Some people are too crushed by inflation, low wages, or health care costs to enjoy expensive recreation or even time off. Consider using get-to-know-you questions that don’t assume any level of health or wealth.