Speaking out: What’s in a name?

Facebook is becoming Meta. American Bank Center is becoming Bravera. Companies change their names to establish more useful identities. Name changes can signify changes in the company, but the identity of a company is more than a name, trademark, copyright or its artwork. The identity of a company is how it behaves.

I worked for the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives from 1990 to 2006 as a rural developer. I was sitting in on a board meeting of the NDAREC and the editor of North Dakota Living Magazine, Kent Brick, had a proposal in front of the board of directors. Dakota Living had the largest circulation of a monthly magazine in North Dakota, reaching most rural residents. Kent proposed doing a special issue focusing on both sides of the emerging global warming debate.

The discussion with the board was very brief and ended with a board member saying no, the association wasn’t interested in publishing both sides of the question. We are (I am paraphrasing) an industry group publishing our point of view. It was over just like that and never mentioned again. The largest circulation magazine in North Dakota was not going to help its members learn and understand climate change, it was going to promote the association’s viewpoint.

The identity of the association had shifted from representing rural people served by rural electric cooperatives and their long-term interests, in which members of the cooperatives were the decision-makers, to an industry group promoting its preferred way of generating electricity.

In my career as a developer, I have been a midwife to a good number of cooperatives and other enterprises. In the birthing process, my job was to help organizations create their identity. That identity and the vision for the future become the reason people join. Cooperatives have embedded values -- whether spoken or not -- that affect the way the cooperative, as a business entity, treats it members and employees. Cooperatives believe these values and do not just adopt them. The International Cooperative Alliance, the global steward on cooperative identity, lists cooperative values as: self-help, self-responsibility, equity, equality, democracy and solidarity.

Vern Dosch was inducted into the National Cooperative Hall of Fame in October 2021. The National Information Solutions Cooperative under Vern’s leadership became a world class information technology provider. Vern, Wally Goulet and Tracy Finneman wrote “Wired Differently, How to Spark Better Results with a Cooperative Business Model, Servant Leadership and Shared Values.” The book highlights how those shared values sustained the cooperative. Vern has been invited to speak at Harvard’s business school.

Vern and colleagues at NISC got their values from the members. Those values are held by the members, and when the cooperative behaves in accordance with those intrinsic beliefs, members respond with loyal patronage.

NISC believes its members are smart and can be trusted to make the right decisions. NISC shares the values of members who use its services. NISC’s behavior is remarkably different than promoting an industry viewpoint.

A new identity is not as simple as changing a name, hiring a new CEO, or public relations. Companies gain a positive identity by understanding what their customers/members value. With those members/customers, they co-create an authentic and compelling identity that creates loyalty to the company.

Building identity based on what members/customers value is clearly worth the effort. For a deeper understanding, read “Cooperative Management-An Effective Model Adapted to Future Challenges” by Daniel Cote. See Chapter 1 “Structural Changes and Denaturalizing Tendencies: from Conditions of Creation to Identity Malaise.” Good luck to all companies seeking a positive identity.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

