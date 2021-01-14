Speaking out: What price has our country paid?

Last fall, The Bismarck Tribune ran several stories about vandalism that took place in Bismarck and Mandan. One suspect was arrested because the graffiti he painted across buildings in the downtown area was a word known to be associated with him. He will be held accountable for his crimes. The building owners, however, likely had to pay the price to remove the graffiti. Depending on your viewpoint, crimes like these are a nuisance or extremely disrespectful and damaging.

When I lived in Philly, I hopped in my Geo Tracker and drove down to Washington, D.C. It was my first time visiting the city and I was excited about it. I went by myself and drove the back roads all the way; avoiding the toll roads and taking in the scenery. It was early in the morning when I arrived in Washington. I got a sweet parking spot by the Washington Monument, got out and just stood there, taking it all in. It was awesome. “As the first president, Washington's superb leadership set the standard for each president that has succeeded him. The Washington Monument towers above the city that bears his name, serving as an awe-inspiring reminder of George Washington's greatness. The monument, like the man, stands in no one's shadow,” reads the description on nps.gov. It was George Washington who laid the first cornerstone marking where the nation’s Capitol would stand. That was in 1793.