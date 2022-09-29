Speaking out: What does Measure 2 change for the average person?

It’s finally official; there will be two statewide measures on our Nov. 8 election ballots. Measure 1 offers term limits for state legislators and the governor. Measure 2 offers the legalization and regulation of cannabis or marijuana. I have written about both efforts in past columns, but there is certainly more to be said. Today I will focus specifically on the core aspects of Measure 2 that would impact the average person.

Readers have expressed mixed feelings on Measure 2. For instance, Bob Wefald wrote in his August letter to the editor that voters will not understand the measure because most will not read its full text. Wefald makes it clear that he is staunchly against Measure 2. While I certainly encourage voters to read the measure in full -- see tinyURL.com/ND-cannabis -- cannabis legalization is a familiar topic that has received years of debate. Given this, the complexity of the regulatory guardrails described in the full measure is unlikely to overwhelm voters. Wefald also feels that laws dealing with cannabis ought to be vetted by our state Legislature. Measure 2 is actually quite similar to legislation that was considered by the 2021 legislative assembly and passed in the House but not the Senate.

Other readers favor Measure 2. Brian Kelly, a reader and commenter on BismarckTribune.com, questions our society’s enthusiasm for alcohol while cannabis remains illegal: “Cannabis consumers deserve and demand equal rights and protections under our laws that are currently afforded to the drinkers of far more dangerous and deadly, yet perfectly legal, widely accepted, endlessly advertised and even glorified as an All-American pastime, alcohol.” Kelly makes a fair point. It would be interesting if cannabis prohibitionists would better explain their apparent double standard for cannabis and alcohol.

In any case, I consider readers’ interest to be an invitation to get more into the details of Measure 2. Following, I will share how the legality of quantities of cannabis would change if Measure 2 was enacted. I will not get into the details of commercial growing or selling of cannabis, but interested readers are still encouraged to visit tinyURL.com/ND-cannabis for the text of the measure.

Currently, possessing less than one-half ounce or 14.175 grams of marijuana -- or less than two grams of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana -- makes one guilty of an infraction punishable by a fine. Possessing one-half ounce of marijuana or more is a class B misdemeanor unless that quantity exceeds 500 grams, in which case it is a class A misdemeanor. Possessing two grams of THC or more is also a class B misdemeanor unless that quantity exceeds six grams, in which case it is a class A misdemeanor. Misdemeanors can result in imprisonment. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize possession (by adults over 21) of up to one ounce or 28.35 grams of marijuana, four grams of cannabinoid concentrate, 500 mg of THC in the form of a cannabinoid product, or three cannabis plants’ worth of marijuana if kept at the same location as the plants.

HighTimes.com and other media outlets have reported on public disagreements over how much tax revenue Measure 2 would generate in North Dakota, if it passes. Without a consensus on estimates of tax revenue, public health and safety costs, criminal justice savings (e.g., societal benefits of less incarceration), and other factors, the true fiscal impacts of Measure 2 remain unclear.

Whether Measure 2 passes or fails, we’re wise to remember that driving under the influence of any substance -- alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs -- is extremely dangerous and even deadly. Never drive under the influence of any substances, dear reader. Your life, and the lives of others on the road, is worth so much more than that drink or puff.