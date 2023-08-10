When North Dakotans travel to other states and engage in activities that are legal in those states, is our state government entitled to know the details? Are North Dakotans the property of the state, or are they free people with privacy as long as they comply with the laws of states that they visit?

For many of us, it’s a no-brainer: Of course North Dakotans are free people and aren’t the property of the state. Of course North Dakotans can exercise freedom and enjoy privacy in other states as long as they aren’t breaking those states’ laws.

Unfortunately, ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley does not seem to believe we have such freedom and privacy when we leave the state. Wrigley has opposed a rule change proposed by the federal Department of Health and Human Services that aims to strengthen privacy protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The rule change limits a state’s access to information about reproductive health care that occurs outside of its borders. For instance, if a North Dakotan receives a legal abortion in Minnesota, North Dakota agencies are not entitled to that information.

The proposed rule change comes at a time when states differ greatly in their laws regarding reproductive health care, including abortion as well as gender-affirming health care for transgender individuals. Of course, this is entirely compatible with the overturn of Roe v. Wade. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization enabled state governments to restrict abortions within their own state’s boundaries. It did not enable state governments to get involved in reproductive health care occurring in other states. It also did not enable state governments to treat their residents as state property and surveil their activities in another state, assuming the laws of the other state are not broken.

Should Colorado report to ND agencies that you used legal cannabis in Denver? Should Montana report to ND agencies that you went to rehab in Billings for alcoholism? Of course not. Our reproductive health care should be just as private.

This is what it means to “leave it to the states” when it comes to abortion. It means that a state like Minnesota can permit abortions and other reproductive health care. It means that North Dakota agencies are not entitled to documentation of reproductive health care sought within another state’s borders.

These issues needed clarification given the relative recency of the Dobbs decision. The HHS proposed rule change clarifies and protects our privacy and freedom in this new era of “leaving it to the states” when it comes to reproductive health care. HIPAA protects your privacy, and so its rules should adapt to modern realities. If we don’t bolster our privacy, it may slip away within many domains of our lives – not just reproductive health care.

State officials who want information about your out-of-state reproductive health care don’t seem to be “leaving it to the states,” do they? Opposition to the HHS proposed rule change seems ironic, cynical, or both. It’s ironic for politicians who support the Dobbs decision – because they think we should “leave to the states” the issue of abortion – to resist federal rules for ensuring abortion is indeed left up to the states. Of course, “leave it to the states” may not be a sincere position for some politicians. It may cynically obscure a desire to force abortion restrictions onto other states.

If the Dobbs decision means that abortion law is left to the states, then our state government should stay out of reproductive health care that occurs outside of our state borders.