Speaking out: What are you willing to sacrifice?

There’s no question men make enormous sacrifices, too, and some women may have happily left a certain career path in order to parent or pursue some other personal endeavor. Furthermore, careers aren’t the only thing being sacrificed. Families, marriages, physical and mental health, hobbies, and friendships get sacrificed all the time in the name of more money, better titles, power or fame.

Are these sacrifices worth the payoff? Rather than seeing that great paycheck or feeling validated for years of hard work, do we think about missing out with our children? Growing apart from our spouse? Gaining 40 pounds and developing diabetes or having a heart attack? Do we think about losing ground on years of effort and professional experience?

I feel very blessed to have a job that’s meaningful and lets me grow professionally but is also part time. I know I can’t “have it all,” so for me, sacrificing income felt better than having less time with my kids, or managing the stress of having too many expectations of my time. I also feel blessed that sacrificing income is even a choice for me. For many, it isn’t. In making the shift, I thought long and hard and had a lot of conversations about what I would lose if I stayed in my existing role or switched gears. What I was and wasn’t willing to sacrifice made a lot more of a difference to me than what I would gain without change.

Sacrifice can be beautiful and powerful, just like it can be hurtful and scary. Sometimes it’s within our control and other times it definitely isn’t. The trickiest part is that once something has been sacrificed, it can very rarely be regained. So, with that in mind, I think we owe sacrifice greater consideration in our lives.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

