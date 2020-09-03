Speaking out: Welcome to Bees-marck

It’s time to talk about the 'burbs and the bees. While we’ve all been (supposedly) tucked away in our houses from spring to summer, the local pollinators have been out and about getting buzzed and preserving the natural biodiversity.

I’m not really a plant person. There’s a tiny succulent somewhere in my house: I don’t think either of us get enough sun or water. On the other hand (the one with a green thumb), my father diligently tucks in all his plants when the weather gets extreme. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him make a bed, but he certainly knows how to position a spare bedsheet over a wee tulip. He designates certain watering cans to certain plants. If I’m in charge of watching the flowerbeds while he’s out of town for a weekend, he leaves a long list with their individual schedules of feedings for optimum nutrients. This from a man who could happily live on black cherry Kool-Aid and onion dip if left to his own devices. It is a love language often found in the Midwest: a green yard maintained meticulously. Neighbors coveting a luscious landscaped lawn. The continuous pursuit of perennials that won’t succumb to ridiculously frigid winters. Hosta la vista, baby.