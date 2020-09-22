Speaking out: We need more education about our Constitution

The Constitution is one of the two most important documents in our history (the other being the Declaration of Independence). It established the people as the source of government power and placed checks and balances on that power to maximize and preserve liberty. Those ideas no longer seem as radical as they were in 1787, but they remain just as relevant.

Many of today’s front-page issues – from the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to concerns about police misconduct – are really about the balance between government power (and its frequent abuse) and the rights of the people. The more we understand the creation and history of our constitutional system, the better equipped we are to strike the right balance. Rather than judging government actions based solely on our own petty, partisan preferences, we should scrutinize government actions based on their fidelity to constitutional principles.