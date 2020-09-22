Speaking out: We need more education about our Constitution

Last Thursday, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day, an annual commemoration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. As usual, most Americans probably failed to notice. You can’t expect people to commemorate a document they know so little about.
The Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania conducts an annual Constitution Day Civics Survey. This year, almost half of those surveyed could not identify the three branches of government established by the Constitution. Roughly one-fifth of respondents could not name a single right guaranteed by the First Amendment. That’s actually an improvement from recent years, but still nothing to brag about.
The entire Constitution, including 27 amendments, totals a mere 7,591 words. In modern terms, that equates to about 27 tweets. You could binge-read the entire document over a lunch break. Even so, most Americans likely have never taken the time to read the Constitution.
The best way to increase our collective knowledge about the Constitution is through public schools. Students should learn about the structure and history of our constitutional system starting as early as possible and continuing through high school. No student in America should graduate high school without a thorough understanding of the Constitution and its history.
On this year’s Constitution Day, the North Dakota AMVETS and the Department of Public Instruction made a commendable effort to expose more students to the Constitution by delivering a copy to each eighth-grader in the state. That’s a great idea and hopefully just the beginning of an increased focus on civics education.
The Constitution is one of the two most important documents in our history (the other being the Declaration of Independence). It established the people as the source of government power and placed checks and balances on that power to maximize and preserve liberty. Those ideas no longer seem as radical as they were in 1787, but they remain just as relevant.
Many of today’s front-page issues – from the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to concerns about police misconduct – are really about the balance between government power (and its frequent abuse) and the rights of the people. The more we understand the creation and history of our constitutional system, the better equipped we are to strike the right balance. Rather than judging government actions based solely on our own petty, partisan preferences, we should scrutinize government actions based on their fidelity to constitutional principles.
The Constitution as originally written was far from perfect. It reflected the flaws of the men who wrote it and the society in which they lived. While their conception of liberty was certainly more limited than ours, the framework they established has served us well and allowed liberty to expand and flourish. The history of liberty in America is something like the long-term direction of the stock market. Despite constant peaks and valleys, the historical trend is a clear upward trajectory. We have the Constitution to thank for that.
But words written on parchment over two centuries ago, wise as they may be, are only useful when they’re widely understood and put into practice, generation after generation. Self-government is not self-sustaining. It requires knowledgeable and active citizens.
According to an often repeated story, at the end of the constitutional convention in 1787, a group of citizens asked Benjamin Franklin what type of government he and his fellow delegates had created. Franklin responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
If we hope to keep this republic and ensure its survival for future generations, we must do a better job educating everyone, but especially young people, about the importance of our Constitution.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.
