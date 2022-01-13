Speaking out: We are not the 'Divided' States of America

Does anyone trust anyone anymore?

Does anyone believe anyone anymore?

Many believe the 2020 election was stolen. Many more don’t trust that the 2022 midterms will be fair and free.

Many don’t believe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it gives guidance on dealing with a pandemic.

They don’t believe the New York Times or the Washington Post or their local newspaper.

They don’t believe their senators and congressmen and even their local school board member.

Democrats don’t trust the motives of Republicans, and in many cases they don’t even trust other Democrats.

Even in North Dakota one group of Republicans doesn’t believe another group has the party’s best interests in mind.

Turns out, the answer is “yes.” An emphatic “yes!”

There are hundreds of organizations, most of them having grown up from grassroots, dedicated to the idea that what unites us is far more important than what divides us. These are groups that see difference of opinion as constructive; that see disagreement can be expressed accurately, honestly and with respect; that see there is as much common ground as there are divided chasms; that see all of us have views that are colored by our own lived experiences and can benefit by engaging with those whose experiences are different.

These groups don’t have the platform of Joe Biden or the notoriety of Donald Trump, but in many respects they are more accurate reflections of We the People.

Last week, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, the UNITED States of America looked back on the horror that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol one year earlier. Some “media” portrayed it as American patriots protesting a stolen election. Others looked at it as an insurrection attempting a coup.

In “Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union,” Public Broadcasting Service looked at it as an opportunity to explain the fragility and instability of democracy.

Benjamin Franklin helped establish our democracy, a republic, but worried we wouldn’t be able to keep it.

Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels mocked that democracy could never work because it created its own enemies by allowing for dissent and protest.

The PBS special, drawing not from politicians but from grassroots citizens and noted scholars at a dozen or so prestigious universities, described the challenges that have faced great democracies in places such as France, Germany and South Korea.

It recalled great challenges to American democracy -- the Whiskey Rebellion, slavery, Reconstruction, voting and human rights.

It recounted how our current democracy appears under siege by events such as Jan. 6, 2021, and persistent beliefs that our elections and government and institutions are not trustworthy, but are engaged in conspiracies that are against us, not for us.

Then it concluded with a segment suggesting that people of goodwill who believe in democracy have a chance to see it prevail.

“You have to love the idea of democracy to make it work,” Bill Moyers told PBS interviewers. “But if we don’t love it enough to make sacrifices, if we don’t love it enough to say ‘stop’ to the people who are abusing it, the result is apathy, and the result of apathy is death.”

As it turns out, groups like Braver Angels and Listen First, and promoters of the Civics Secures Democracy Act are saying “stop.”

Braver Angels, for instance, has some 400 member organizations that in various ways are doing work similar to the parent group.

It asks: “But do our politics have to be demonizing? Does it have to bring out the worst in us? Do our politics have to destroy the goodwill of our society? Is the dehumanizing of our fellow Americans something we should accept?”

It answers: “We do not accept this. Our work is about building civic trust in the USA. It is about healing the wounds between left and right. It is about challenging institutions to be better, building community together, and discovering what it means to be American in our time.”

Certainly we can all agree that it is more useful, more inspiring and more fun to be involved in relationships motivated by respect, humility, love and honesty, than those dominated by anger, disagreement and dislike.

It also is more constructive to maintaining “one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

