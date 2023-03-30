The Public Works Department plans to remove the decommissioned water tower on Avenue F and sell the property. The site should be converted to residential use, and proposals for a 135-foot cell tower should be rejected.

The water tower was constructed in 1938 but is no longer in service. Cell companies have leased the property for many years, using the water tower as a platform for cellular equipment. The lease terms recently expired and are now month to month.

Last November, Public Works sought proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the site and received two proposals to construct a cell tower. After nearby residents objected, the City Commission rejected both submissions and issued a new request for proposals, which are under review.

Neighborhood residents propose to buy the property at a competitive price and convert it to residential use. Termination of the leases and removal of the water tower would be delayed while cell companies find an alternative location. That’s an eminently reasonable approach and a welcome example of citizens putting their time and money into protecting and improving their own neighborhood.

Adding a new residential lot in the center of town is a rare opportunity and one that comports with the city’s planning documents. The Infill and Redevelopment Plan focuses on utilizing vacant or underused land in the city’s core while protecting and enhancing existing neighborhoods. The Comprehensive Plan aims, among other things, for thoughtful design, compatible land uses, preserving the character of existing neighborhoods, and additional housing in the center of the city. Allowing a new cell tower in an older, established neighborhood defeats the city’s own planning objectives.

The current zoning code allows cell towers in residential districts but only when “necessary for the safe or efficient operation of” the network. A cell tower on this particular site might be cheaper and easier for cell companies, but it’s far from necessary. A new cell tower could be placed in a non-residential part of town or on a downtown building and still provide the desired coverage, including for the dedicated first responder network.

If this site is really so critical to their operations, cell companies should have sought to purchase it long ago instead of relying on lease rights they knew eventually would expire. And just because they’ve been leasing the site does not mean they have any preferred claim to purchase. If they wanted that, they could have negotiated a right of first refusal or similar option in their leases. Having failed to do so, they should find a more appropriate and permanent location for a cell tower.

Not only should city officials reject proposals for a cell tower, they also should examine the process for disposing of city-owned land. This is the third time in recent years that city officials have been caught flat-footed by community concerns regarding the sale of city property. Some of the controversy and backpedaling might have been avoided had the city done a better job of engaging with area residents at the beginning of the process. Issuing a request for proposals is no substitute for actual community engagement. Cell company employees regularly follow the issuance of RFPs in the normal course of their business, but the average citizen does not.

The city adopted a plan stating that “infill and redevelopment should respect the people who already live and work in that place, and contribute to its character rather than detract from it.” The city should fulfill that and other planning goals it purports to care about by accepting the proposal to redevelop the water tower property for residential use.