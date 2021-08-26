Speaking out: War on terror memorial highlights our state of perpetual warfare

This war started in 2001 with a nearly unanimous congressional authorization for use of military force, which gave the president power to pursue those who perpetrated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

For 20 years since, Congress has been nearly unanimously complacent in allowing the executive branch to expand the war to places with no connection to the Sept. 11 attacks. The original authorization has been cited by presidents of both parties to justify military action in at least 14 countries, with almost no pushback from Congress.

Notwithstanding our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, where it all began, the war on terror is an ongoing global conflict with no end in sight.

Congress often includes sunset provisions in relatively mundane laws covering things like ethanol subsidies, but it apparently has no problem with a war that has spanned four presidential administrations and will soon enter its third decade.

While Congress pats itself on the back for honoring veterans, perhaps it also could perform some actual oversight of the executive branch to which it has abdicated nearly all power over this never-ending war. It could start by demanding answers to some basic questions.