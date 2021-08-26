Speaking out: War on terror memorial highlights our state of perpetual warfare

In 2017, Congress unanimously passed and the president signed into law the Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act. The law authorizes a private foundation to erect a memorial in our nation’s capital to honor military veterans of the war on terrorism.
The next step is to determine its actual location. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., recently announced he is co-sponsoring legislation that identifies three potential sites on the National Mall.
The brave men and women who have served in the war on terror are as deserving of a national memorial as those who served in previous wars. Even so, there is something odd about this particular memorial. Unlike existing war memorials on the National Mall, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial would be the first erected while the war is ongoing.
That’s not allowed under federal law. The Commemorative Works Act of 1986 prohibits the federal government from authorizing a memorial until at least 10 years after the official end of the war. (The federal law does not apply to local and state memorials like the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism at the entrance to Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.)
The 2017 act includes a waiver of the 10-year waiting period, because nobody knows if or when this war will end. The war on terrorism, by far our longest war (and counting), is so open-ended that its veterans are forced to lobby Congress for a waiver of federal law in order to build a memorial, lest it never be built. As one of the veterans who has led the charge for the memorial told Congress in 2017, “10 years from the end of never … is always never.”
This war started in 2001 with a nearly unanimous congressional authorization for use of military force, which gave the president power to pursue those who perpetrated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
For 20 years since, Congress has been nearly unanimously complacent in allowing the executive branch to expand the war to places with no connection to the Sept. 11 attacks. The original authorization has been cited by presidents of both parties to justify military action in at least 14 countries, with almost no pushback from Congress.
Notwithstanding our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, where it all began, the war on terror is an ongoing global conflict with no end in sight.
Congress often includes sunset provisions in relatively mundane laws covering things like ethanol subsidies, but it apparently has no problem with a war that has spanned four presidential administrations and will soon enter its third decade.
While Congress pats itself on the back for honoring veterans, perhaps it also could perform some actual oversight of the executive branch to which it has abdicated nearly all power over this never-ending war. It could start by demanding answers to some basic questions.
What does victory look like in the war on terror and how close are we to achieving it? After 20 years of war, is terrorism more or less of a problem than it was in 2001? How many more American soldiers and innocent civilians must die and how many more trillions must we borrow before this war finally comes to an end? Is it healthy for a democracy to be in a perpetual state of war?
Authorizing a memorial is a political no-brainer, and choosing its location is easy. If Congressman Armstrong and his colleagues really want to honor our veterans, they should start doing the much harder work. They should fulfill their constitutional duty by finally taking some responsibility for this war that seemingly has no end.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.