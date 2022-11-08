Speaking out: Voting puts good citizens in the arena

A passage from what has become known as Teddy Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech has been so often quoted that it’s almost become cliché.

You know the one. It’s where he says the critics aren’t important. Rather, it’s those folks who try hard at accomplishing a worthy cause, who may experience the thrill of victory or agony of defeat, but in either case dared greatly to try to make a difference.

Not as often quoted but equally relevant in today’s political environment are several other passages from the speech that Roosevelt actually titled “Citizenship in a Republic.”

For context, the speech was delivered in April of 1910 at the Sorbonne, a university in Paris where for more than 300 years the rich and entitled had come to become learned. Roosevelt’s presidency had ended a year earlier, and a few weeks later he would deliver his Nobel lecture in Oslo.

In Paris, Roosevelt noted that in countries led by one or a few people, the quality of the leaders is paramount. In republics like France and the United States, he said, the quality of the leaders isn’t nearly as important as the quality of the citizens.

“ . . . in the long run, success or failure will be conditioned upon the way in which the average man, the average woman, does his or her duty, first in the ordinary, every-day affairs of life, and next in those great occasional cries which call for heroic virtues. The average citizen must be a good citizen if our republics are to succeed. The main stream will not permanently rise higher than the main source; and the main source of national power and national greatness is found in the average citizenship of the nation.

It is time, average men and women of North Dakota, to be good citizens, to do your part in ensuring the success of the republic.

Vote.

Doing so could be considered one of the everyday affairs of life. It also could be considered to be one of what Roosevelt called heroic virtues. It is the easiest and arguably the most important way that American citizens can be in the arena.

TR, though, also had some words of advice for government leaders. “Therefore it behooves us to do our best to see that the standard of the average citizen is kept high,” he said in Paris, “and the average cannot be kept high unless the standard of the leaders is very much higher.”

That’s a high bar these days.

Roosevelt likely would be aghast to see that our leaders today have even politicized the ballot box, which is the most critical, most basic task of citizenship.

Voting is now much easier than at any time in our history. You can go to the polls, you can vote absentee or you can go to an early voting location. You no longer have to write an X in the appropriate box on a paper ballot. Instead, you mark ballots that are tabulated and counted using electronic technology.

Enter the politicians. Some say we’ve sacrificed fairness and accuracy by making it too easy to vote. Some say we’ve sacrificed voter rights by trying to make the process more secure.

There are leaders who, believe it or not, would choose to go back to the voting methods of Roosevelt’s era, using paper ballots and counting them manually, to avoid the possibility of cheating or mistakes through hacking and online data manipulation.

Others note studies that show human counting is far less accurate than machine counting.

This political haggling reflects on the quality of our leaders.

In fact, those leaders ought to be dedicating themselves to working together to harness technology to allow voters to cast their ballots from home using whatever device suits their individual fancy.

Though we always must be vigilant on cybersecurity, we have learned how to safely us digital technology for many of our most important daily tasks from banking to paying bills to making investments to filing tax returns. There is no reason that America’s brightest and best can’t also develop a safe and secure way to elect our leaders.

Digital voting from wherever we happen to be at the time we choose to vote likely would not only enfranchise voters who are disenfranchised, but encourage more and more people to be good citizens who are in the arena.