Speaking out: Voting no to racism, yes for tomorrow

Janis Joplin sang “I’d trade all of my tomorrows for a single yesterday.” In the song, she had just lost Bobby McGee, the person with whom she had shared the secrets of her soul.
The song "Dixie" also expresses a longing for the past. I worked as a youth minister in Huntsville, Ala., one summer. That fall I went with kids from church to the first football game of the season. The game started with singing the national anthem and the raising of the American flag. Then the confederate flag was raised and the crowd sang "Dixie." “I wish I was in Dixie, I’ll take my stand to live and die in Dixie.” Having spent the summer of 1969 in the Carolinas, and the summer of 1970 in Alabama, I could understand longing for that beautiful geography.
Now, 50 years later, it occurred to me that longing was for more than geography. It was for a yesterday. In that imagined yesterday, white people were still in charge and people of color knew their place.
Alabama Gov. George Wallace personified that longing for the racist past. Wallace, a Democrat, ran as an Independent in the 1968 presidential election. He carried five Southern states and gathered 13.5% of total votes. In spite of the millions of votes for Wallace, Republicans and Democrats concluded overt racists couldn’t win. That is when racism in politics went covert, camouflaged and hidden.
Videos of white police officers killing unarmed Black people ripped the camouflage away. Bob Dylan asked, “how many times can a man turn his head, pretending he just doesn’t see?”
The camouflage has been ripped away here in North Dakota. North Dakota citizens were arrested for walking on a roadway while they were protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Then-Rep. Kevin Cramer referred to their protest as an enduring riot. Those who visited the camps knew it wasn’t. The crime? They were Indians.
At the heart of racism is fear of people who are different and a cultlike affection for your clan. Racists fear the loss of control. Racists use terror tactics to keep minorities in a place of subservience. That is why Gov. Jack Dalrymple spent millions of dollars on a militarized police force to suppress his own citizens. He tried to camouflage his actions with the words “an abundance of caution.” He was scared he would look weak.
President Trump uses words like “dominate the streets.” It is not the streets he wants to dominate. He brutalizes minorities by trying to deport people brought to the United States as children. The wall on the Mexican border is to keep out people who aren’t white. Trump terrorized families by taking children away from their parents. This, he says, will make America great again. He is brutal and he is scared.
If we are to conquer racism, we must address the fear. With lowered voices we can explain that Burleigh County is not going to be overrun with refugees and Black lives do matter to us. We can stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens who are Native American and protect their God-given rights.
Racism is trading tomorrow for yesterday. That yesterday is an illusion. Mississippi voted to take the bars of the Confederacy out of their state flag. They realized racism doesn’t make Mississippi great. Following the vote, lawmakers on both sides of the debate hugged each other. North Dakota was never great because it oppressed Native Americans. Like Mississippi, I hope North Dakotans will vote no on racism and yes for tomorrow. You do know, we are all related?
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
