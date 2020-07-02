Speaking out: Voting no to racism, yes for tomorrow

The camouflage has been ripped away here in North Dakota. North Dakota citizens were arrested for walking on a roadway while they were protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Then-Rep. Kevin Cramer referred to their protest as an enduring riot. Those who visited the camps knew it wasn’t. The crime? They were Indians.

At the heart of racism is fear of people who are different and a cultlike affection for your clan. Racists fear the loss of control. Racists use terror tactics to keep minorities in a place of subservience. That is why Gov. Jack Dalrymple spent millions of dollars on a militarized police force to suppress his own citizens. He tried to camouflage his actions with the words “an abundance of caution.” He was scared he would look weak.

President Trump uses words like “dominate the streets.” It is not the streets he wants to dominate. He brutalizes minorities by trying to deport people brought to the United States as children. The wall on the Mexican border is to keep out people who aren’t white. Trump terrorized families by taking children away from their parents. This, he says, will make America great again. He is brutal and he is scared.