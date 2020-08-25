Speaking out: Voters, not court, should decide on Measure 3

The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments last Thursday over whether Measure 3 will appear on the ballot this November.
A group of plaintiffs led by the Brighter Future Alliance, a Republican interest group, filed a lawsuit after Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Measure 3 had qualified to appear on the ballot. Plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to stop Measure 3 from appearing on the ballot. The court should decline to issue an injunction and let voters decide the issue.
Measure 3 is a voter-initiated constitutional amendment that would significantly change our state’s election laws. The proposed changes include earlier transmission of ballots to military and overseas voters, paper records of each vote cast, election audits in random precincts, open primaries with ranked voting and instant runoffs, legislative redistricting by the North Dakota Ethics Commission rather than the Legislature, and subdivision of House districts.
Plaintiffs argue the Measure 3 petition does not include the full text of the measure as required by the state constitution. The section providing for earlier transmission of ballots to military and overseas voters applies to all elections listed in a state statute, but does not include the full text of the statute.
To support the contention that an initiated measure must include the full text of any referenced statute, plaintiffs rely on one case from 1924. The initiated constitutional amendment in that case sought to enshrine various statutes in the constitution. The 1924 case does not require that every initiated measure set forth the full text of any referenced statute, especially the type of statutory reference contained in Measure 3. Numerous initiated measures have referenced statutes without quoting them verbatim, all of which were approved by the secretary of state and placed on the ballot.
Plaintiffs also contend the petition title does not fairly represent the measure as required by state law. The “petition title” is a summary of the measure at the top of the petition. Contrary to plaintiffs’ assertion, courts have never held, and state law does not require, that a petition title provide exhaustive detail. State law requires the petition include “a short and concise statement” fairly summarizing the measure. The Measure 3 petition title does exactly that and was drafted and approved by the secretary of state and attorney general, as state law requires.
While those are the only legal issues before the Supreme Court, plaintiffs also included superfluous allegations that some people were misled when signing the petition, thinking it simply made it easier for members of the military to vote. Those allegations appear baseless and self-serving and have no bearing on the two legal issues. Those who signed the petition without reading and understanding it have no one to blame but themselves. It is not the role of the court to rescue people from their own laziness or lack of reading comprehension skills.
The Brighter Future Alliance and its allies did not go to court to uphold vaunted constitutional principles, nor to “protect the rights and interests of North Dakota citizens” as they claim. Their goal is to protect certain vested, political interests. They don’t trust people to make up their own minds on Measure 3, so they’re attempting to keep it off the ballot entirely.
Allowing Measure 3 to remain on the ballot is not an endorsement of Measure 3 itself. The secretary of state approved Measure 3 for the ballot even though he personally opposes the measure. There’s no legal basis for the court to reverse that decision.
Fundamental questions about how elections are conducted should be decided in the voting booth, not the courtroom.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!