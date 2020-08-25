Speaking out: Voters, not court, should decide on Measure 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments last Thursday over whether Measure 3 will appear on the ballot this November.

A group of plaintiffs led by the Brighter Future Alliance, a Republican interest group, filed a lawsuit after Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Measure 3 had qualified to appear on the ballot. Plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to stop Measure 3 from appearing on the ballot. The court should decline to issue an injunction and let voters decide the issue.

Measure 3 is a voter-initiated constitutional amendment that would significantly change our state’s election laws. The proposed changes include earlier transmission of ballots to military and overseas voters, paper records of each vote cast, election audits in random precincts, open primaries with ranked voting and instant runoffs, legislative redistricting by the North Dakota Ethics Commission rather than the Legislature, and subdivision of House districts.

Plaintiffs argue the Measure 3 petition does not include the full text of the measure as required by the state constitution. The section providing for earlier transmission of ballots to military and overseas voters applies to all elections listed in a state statute, but does not include the full text of the statute.