Speaking out: Virus shows how much we rely on each other

One of the oddest places to meet up with someone is at a playground -- especially at my age -- but these days are not normal. I am meeting Shawn Oban, principal of Myhre Elementary School. I have known Shawn in passing through the decades of our lives but haven’t had the chance to really have a conversation with him until now. I knew he served on the Bismarck City Commission and that we have some things in common, like the love of music and baseball. I thought I would finally talk with Shawn to see how he is dealing with operating a school during this virus crisis.

So there we were, two men in their 40s, in an empty playground on a sunny spring day, standing six feet apart. On a typical day, this may look suspicious, but nothing is typical anymore. Shawn and I knew many of the same people and one in particular was on my mind when we met. This person suffered with the coronavirus for weeks and we hear he is almost fully recovered. How bad was he? In the ICU bad. No one can be in contact with him bad? Not sure if he’s going to make it bad? It was a wake-up call for both us.