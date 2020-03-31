Speaking out: Virus shows how much we rely on each other

Speaking out: Virus shows how much we rely on each other

{{featured_button_text}}

One of the oddest places to meet up with someone is at a playground -- especially at my age -- but these days are not normal. I am meeting Shawn Oban, principal of Myhre Elementary School. I have known Shawn in passing through the decades of our lives but haven’t had the chance to really have a conversation with him until now. I knew he served on the Bismarck City Commission and that we have some things in common, like the love of music and baseball. I thought I would finally talk with Shawn to see how he is dealing with operating a school during this virus crisis. 

So there we were, two men in their 40s, in an empty playground on a sunny spring day, standing six feet apart. On a typical day, this may look suspicious, but nothing is typical anymore. Shawn and I knew many of the same people and one in particular was on my mind when we met. This person suffered with the coronavirus for weeks and we hear he is almost fully recovered. How bad was he? In the ICU bad. No one can be in contact with him bad? Not sure if he’s going to make it bad? It was a wake-up call for both us.

Shawn is at the school every day just like the other principals in the city, by himself, having non-stop teleconference meetings with teachers and other staff going through the plans they have set up for the kids. Most of the students have Chrome books so they have access to assignments and the teachers are available online to help them. Still there are kids with no internet and in those cases, they work with the family the best way they can. Some families sit in the car in the parking lot to get the assignments through the school’s Wi-Fi. 

In addition is the question of how to offer meal service every day. The system they settled on is one school makes the lunch bags and brings them to Myrhe to distribute to the families who have students attending there, along with the limited staff at the school. How they adjusted and planned for all of this so quickly is amazing. 

I joked to Shawn as we were talking that we are going to need a class after all of this is over to learn how to interact with humans again, and in some ways it is true. All the conference calls alone, working with email and chat programs, and the occasional video meeting does not replace in-person conversation. Will we ever shake hands again? 

As I write this, the numbers of virus cases continue to increase along with looming uncertainty. I have heard comparisons of our current situation to World War II. Of course, I wasn’t there but I can say one thing for sure. During war, Americans die at the hands of wartime enemies. During this time of crisis, Americans are dying in the hands of those who are trying to help them. We were not prepared for this.

To add to the hardship, we are urged to stay home to lessen the spread of the virus. So in these hard times, we are physically separated from families and friends who we would normally reach out to for support. I agree we must do this for the time being. Then, someday soon we can start to return to our lives -- hopefully with a little more understanding of how we truly rely on each other in large and small ways.

Robert Dixon

Robert Dixon 

The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The coronavirus has made it abundantly clear — the world needs Elizabeth Warren to be vice president
Columnists

Commentary: The coronavirus has made it abundantly clear — the world needs Elizabeth Warren to be vice president

  • Updated

Remember the good ol' days - six months ago - when a Democratic presidential candidate with the adorable catchphrase "I have a plan for that," was surging in the polls? The most endearing part was that her catchphrase wasn't just empty sloganeering. She did have plans. Big ones. Plans underpinned by a righteous moral center. Intellectually, she was heads above the rest of the field. In less ...

Speaking out: 4 realities
Columnists

Speaking out: 4 realities

In declaring independence from England in the year 1776, Jefferson, writing for the revolutionaries, said “we hold these truths to be self evi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News