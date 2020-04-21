Speaking out: Violence at home a greater risk amid virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This new reality of staying at home enables us to spend time with the people in our households, binge-watch Netflix shows, and tackle do-it-yourself projects. Many people are making the most out of this isolation; however, for some, being forced to stay at home is their absolute nightmare.

Adults and children who are abused by people within their households are now forced to spend even more time with their abusers. Schools and workplaces being closed means victims of abuse do not have their normal temporary escapes from what they encounter at home. Unfortunately, being at home means being at risk of something arguably worse than an illness.

Last week, The Bismarck Tribune reported there has not been a serious uptick in domestic violence in the city since the start of the coronavirus. However, as Gov. Doug Burgum warned, this period of isolation from the outside world gives abusers an opportunity. As if victims were not already in a difficult position, it is now even more difficult for victims to get help.

Recently, a post has been going around Facebook that addresses this issue. It says “If you are currently stuck in isolation with someone who is abusive, shoot me a message asking if I’m still selling my makeup. If you message specifically about liquid eyeliner, I will ask for your address (for shipping) and contact law enforcement for you.”