Speaking out: Violence at home a greater risk amid virus

This new reality of staying at home enables us to spend time with the people in our households, binge-watch Netflix shows, and tackle do-it-yourself projects. Many people are making the most out of this isolation; however, for some, being forced to stay at home is their absolute nightmare.
Adults and children who are abused by people within their households are now forced to spend even more time with their abusers. Schools and workplaces being closed means victims of abuse do not have their normal temporary escapes from what they encounter at home. Unfortunately, being at home means being at risk of something arguably worse than an illness.
Last week, The Bismarck Tribune reported there has not been a serious uptick in domestic violence in the city since the start of the coronavirus. However, as Gov. Doug Burgum warned, this period of isolation from the outside world gives abusers an opportunity. As if victims were not already in a difficult position, it is now even more difficult for victims to get help.
Recently, a post has been going around Facebook that addresses this issue. It says “If you are currently stuck in isolation with someone who is abusive, shoot me a message asking if I’m still selling my makeup. If you message specifically about liquid eyeliner, I will ask for your address (for shipping) and contact law enforcement for you.”
After seeing that Facebook post, I had a moment of reflection on how oblivious I was to what is going on. Here I was disappointed that I cannot get together with friends or go on any trips, while there are people living through literal nightmares because they have to spend their entire days at home. We need to help those people, but we need to do it in smart and careful ways like the Facebook post demonstrates.
If you are concerned that someone you know is being abused, there are some key points to consider, according to the Domestic Violence Hotline. First, try to create a safety plan with the individual about when to contact police on their behalf. Contacting the police without the person’s consent could limit the person’s opportunities or could cause the person to not speak honestly with police. Second, it is important to be respectful of what the individual wants to happen, so try to talk to the person away from their abuser. Third, every time you hear about abuse, write down a journal log about the events and keep any evidence of abuse.
There are circumstances where calling the police is necessary. If the victim is in immediate danger, call 911. Otherwise, call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212 or the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.
If you are being abused and do not wish to have the police involved, call the Abused Adult Resource Center Crisis Line at 866-341-7009 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You are not in this alone.
As community members, neighbors, friends and family, we need to pay attention to the people in our lives. If things do not seem right, start a conversation and offer support. Now more than ever, victims need our help.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
