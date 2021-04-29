Speaking out: Vaccine trumps health fixation

I recently discovered you can watch old episodes of "Rescue 911" and "Unsolved Mysteries" online, and I now recall that they are what convinced me as a child that spontaneous human combustion was a valid concern.

It’s not as if all this worry is completely unwarranted. Our family history is plagued with genetic oddities: double joints, wonky spines, dentist-perplexing teeth formations, hair that is exceptionally good for retaining braids and hiding bobby pins and other objects (once when I was in the lathering portion of shampooing my hair, a penny fell out). So adding another medical oddity to the inventory is always possible. Which is why the past year has been especially hard for an in-denial hypochondriac.

Every sniffle or cough felt like it could be COVID. Or allergies? No, no. COVID for sure (it never was). Later, having received the vaccine, waiting for potential side effects to appear was a special exercise in dread. “Have you felt anything kick in, yet?” someone asked me after my second Moderna dose. Which reminded me of the time in college I ate a space cake in Amsterdam and I had no idea what I was supposed to be feeling or how long it would take to feel it (the instructions were in Dutch). It tasted like banana bread and then I took a nap. The vaccine also resulted in me taking a nap, but I didn’t crave stroopwafels when I woke up. It was still very much worth it.