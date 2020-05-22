Speaking out: Use of COVID-19 aid to plug oil wells shows North Dakota’s failure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Emergency Commission recently approved the use of $33.1 million in federal coronavirus aid to plug abandoned oil wells. State and oil industry officials portrayed the decision as an energy sector jobs program and an attempt to solve the growing problem of abandoned oil wells. Both are worthy goals.

But the decision also shows the negligence of state officials. If the North Dakota Industrial Commission required sufficient reclamation bonds, it wouldn’t be necessary to use federal taxpayer money to plug abandoned oil wells.

The NDIC’s bond requirements are insufficient to deal with the 549 abandoned wells that the state has identified as candidates for plugging, not to mention the tens of thousands that eventually will need to be plugged.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms recently claimed that oil companies are required to post a $100,000 bond for a producing well. That’s actually not true, and even if it were, that amount is not high enough to cover plugging and reclamation costs.

The $100,000 bond Helms referred to is what’s known as a “blanket bond.” The NDIC allows an oil company that operates more than one well (i.e. almost all oil companies) to post a single bond of $100,000.