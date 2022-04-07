Speaking out: Use gas like the price is too high

Gas prices are too darned high.

Your friends and neighbors, no doubt, have been bending any available ear to complain about gouging or political gamesmanship.

Our first impulse when gas prices get to a level we see as unreasonable isn’t to cut back on consumption, it’s to complain that somebody should do something to bring prices back to where we’d like them.

With gas prices hovering around or above $4 a gallon, our friends and neighbors and politicians argue endlessly and irrationally over whether to blame Russia, Biden or big oil.

As we play this blame game, dear friends and neighbors, don’t forget about the collective “us.” Our first response to high gas prices has never, ever been to conserve, except for that time back in the 1970s when the government told us we had to slow down to 55.

Why did they do that? It works.

Using Department of Energy data, mpgforspeed.com calculated that most vehicles get their best fuel economy at 55 mph. They are 8% less efficient at 65 mph and 28% less efficient at 80 mph.

Those who complain that “someone” needs to do something can be that someone, saving 8% to 28% just by slowing down.

Of course, it’ll take an extra half hour to get from Bismarck to Fargo if you drive 65 instead of 75. So which is more important? Your time or your money?

Then, of course, there’s the whole thing about the fuel economy of the vehicles we choose.

We all have umpteen reasons why we choose the Super Duty pickup to go to town or the Suburban to go to a ball game. Most of them are reasonable, rational and understandable.

But math is math. No matter the price, you’ll cut your gas bill in half if you switch from driving a vehicle that gets 15 miles per gallon to one that gets 30.

This lesson came to our family back in 2008 when we made the reasonable, rational and understandable decision to buy a Toyota Prius hybrid vehicle.

In those days my wife was putting on a lot of work-related miles. She’d been driving the quintessential family car, a mini van, all those years we were shuttling boys around northwestern North Dakota.

When the nest was empty her miles became work-related, and we realized reimbursement for putting on 200 work miles was the same whether she drove the van, which got 20 miles per gallon, or the Prius, which got 40. The cost was halved, the reimbursement was the same.

Here are a few other things that are reasonable, rational and understandable.

It’s reasonable to blame Putin’s Russia for contributing to the surge in gas prices.

It’s reasonable for President Biden to plan for an America whose future is less dependent on fossil fuels.

It’s reasonable for politicians, especially those from oil rich states like North Dakota, to encourage the development of domestic resources to meet our energy needs.

If those things seem incongruous, they are. And yet they aren’t.

Most of us, various polls report, are more than happy to pay more at the pump in order to quit using Russian oil. Good for us. Putin’s shelling of hospitals and homes and his indiscriminate massacre of women and children is unreasonable, irrational and impossible to understand. Anything we can do to slow or stop this maniacal war criminal should be done.

As for the president: save for the deniers, pretty much the whole world believes that climate change has the potential to wreak irreversible havoc on our planet, and that use of fossil fuels is a significant contributor. How, then, can it be a bad thing to put in place national policies aimed at paring back the use of coal and oil? Disagree, if you will, with type of policies or the pace of their implementation, but the train of energy use has slowly but irreversibly left the station.

Then there are the politicians. Clearly the shift in fuel sources is a marathon that won’t run its course for generations. It therefore makes sense that the fossil fuels we’ll continue to use in the interim are our own. We may as well reap the benefits of developing them, as long as we are overly cautious about minimizing the detriments.

There’s one final piece of reason, rationality and understanding. If the first impulse is to blame someone else for fuel prices, consider going with the second impulse and use gas like the price is too high.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

