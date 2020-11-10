Speaking out: US must shift from 'I' to 'we'

We had an economic system in North Dakota when I was a kid that governed our lives. Most farms, including ours, had cattle. It was common to have milk cows, and the family members were the labor force.
There was a division of labor, of course, and it fell to my mom to wash the components of the cream separator. It fell to my dad to clean the barn, which he did every day except Sunday. It fell to the three boys and Dad to put up hay and feed the cows. The system generated our cash income for the family of five kids and two adults. When the kids left the farm, the milk cows did too. Big round bales replaced the small square bales, and my dad and mom hauled those bales with the help of a loader on a 400 Case and a Chevy 2-ton truck. Beef cows replaced the milk cows. The old system of selling cream for income had ended.
Just like our economic system, we had a thinking system that governed our lives, as well. In school athletics we learned the importance of teamwork. We learned to make the pass to the open player, set the screen that would get your teammate an open shot, help out on defense. In church we learned what it meant to be a community -- to care for each other, to visit the shut-ins, to cheer for each other and celebrate little victories.
At the Bowdon Church of God 75th year celebration I was going through the food line, and a woman said, “you are Billy Patrie, aren’t you?” I said “yes I am,” and she remembered me singing in a boys quartet at Fessenden High School. She named the other three members of the quartet and remarked how she had enjoyed our singing. That event was nearly 50 years earlier.
Our system of thinking included keeping track of members of our community, visiting each other in our homes, especially on Sundays after church, and celebrating each other’s successes. Birthday clubs, 4-H, FFA, Homemakers and church connected us to each other. It was a way of thinking.
Like milking cows and selling cream, the system of thinking about community began to change and gave way to thinking about what is best for me as an individual. In 1961, a young President Kennedy said “ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” In 2020 the question is “are you better off now than you were in 2016?” This transition in our thinking system is mapped beautifully by Robert Putnam in his book “Up Swing, How America Came Together A Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again.”
Putnam details a 125-year pattern of individualism -- which he refers to as thinking about personal self-interest or I, to the thinking about community or we, and then back to our current state of angry self-interest. The contest between individual interests and community is being played out in the election of 2020. You will find yourself in Putnam’s data, whatever your belief system, and his writing style will put you at ease.
I was 9 years old in 1958, about the time when the American people were the happiest. I remember those days fondly, and I would like all Americans to feel the future will be better than the past. Our journey back to a sense of belonging and hopefulness begins now.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!