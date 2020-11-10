Speaking out: US must shift from 'I' to 'we'

Our system of thinking included keeping track of members of our community, visiting each other in our homes, especially on Sundays after church, and celebrating each other’s successes. Birthday clubs, 4-H, FFA, Homemakers and church connected us to each other. It was a way of thinking.

Like milking cows and selling cream, the system of thinking about community began to change and gave way to thinking about what is best for me as an individual. In 1961, a young President Kennedy said “ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” In 2020 the question is “are you better off now than you were in 2016?” This transition in our thinking system is mapped beautifully by Robert Putnam in his book “Up Swing, How America Came Together A Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again.”

Putnam details a 125-year pattern of individualism -- which he refers to as thinking about personal self-interest or I, to the thinking about community or we, and then back to our current state of angry self-interest. The contest between individual interests and community is being played out in the election of 2020. You will find yourself in Putnam’s data, whatever your belief system, and his writing style will put you at ease.

I was 9 years old in 1958, about the time when the American people were the happiest. I remember those days fondly, and I would like all Americans to feel the future will be better than the past. Our journey back to a sense of belonging and hopefulness begins now.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

