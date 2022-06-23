Speaking out: 'Unwillable' offers glimpse of rare illness

Through my job at Make-A-Wish North Dakota, I meet a lot children and families who are battling scary and uncertain medical journeys. By way of these interactions, I’ve learned that many of us who face the worst scenarios are the most resilient, the most resourceful.

It was no surprise then that when I met Jackie Stebbins one morning in the green room at KX News, I was encountering a determined, strong woman who had been through hell and back.

Interestingly, she knew of me because she went to law school with my husband, and I knew of her because she was diagnosed with a rare illness shortly after my book club read an autobiography by a woman with the same one. Bonding over our shared connection to life-threatening illness -- hers personal, mine professional -- isn’t necessarily a joyful topic, but it’s no doubt a powerful one.

At the time, Jackie was still working on her book, which just hit shelves this month. "Unwillable: A Journey to Reclaim My Brain" is her story of the onset, diagnosis and progression through autoimmune encephalitis (AE).

To back up, the National Institutes of Health describes AE as “a group of conditions that occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain cells, leading to inflammation of the brain. People with autoimmune encephalitis may have various neurologic and/or psychiatric symptoms. Neurologic symptoms may include impaired memory and cognition, abnormal movements, seizures, and/or problems with balance, speech or vision. Psychiatric symptoms may include psychosis, aggression, inappropriate sexual behaviors, panic attacks, compulsive behaviors, euphoria or fear. … Symptoms can progress to loss of consciousness or even coma.”

The way Jackie describes her early symptoms, like the other autobiography I read ("Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness" by Susannah Cahalan), it’s easy to understand how this disease can go misdiagnosed. In Jackie’s case, she, family members, fellow attorneys and medical professionals attributed it to burnout, stress, anxiety and depression. The way she describes her professional drive, the demands of her career, and the extra pressure she put on herself, it’s no wonder. She had insomnia, she was shaky, she felt like she was losing control. But what partner in their own successful law firm, who is also a wife and mother of two young kids, wouldn’t feel some of those things, at least occasionally?

For Jackie, though, taking a vacation -- even several -- didn’t alleviate her symptoms. Medication didn’t provide her relief. Even a short, self-imposed stay in the psych ward at the hospital didn’t provide the answers she needed.

One of the most interesting aspects of Jackie’s life is how secure she was (is) in herself. She doesn’t outright say that about herself, but through her word choices and the details she offers, she paints a clear picture. She portrays herself in ways that, unfortunately, we don’t see a lot from women: self-assured, unafraid to boast, not at all self-deprecating yet not the least bit arrogant. Simply confident.

I applaud her for that and for whoever nurtured those traits along the way. I believe that’s what led her to her true diagnosis. She knew herself; she knew what felt right, she kept seeking and questioning. How often in life do many of us just accept what others offer? How often do we acquiesce with what we’re told and assume others know better? How often do we take no for an answer?

Jackie’s writing is inspirational in this way. Certainly, she is superhuman for surviving AE and forging ahead with life in the meaningful way she has. Yet, to me, it’s bigger than that. She worked her entire young adult life to become a partner in a law firm, which is a dedication unlike many other career paths. And at the height of her success, everything was stripped from her through no fault of her own. She doesn’t wallow, she doesn’t “what if;” she isn’t stuck hanging on to her original life plan. Her confidence is leading her forward along a journey she could have never planned.

Although, one interesting nugget in Chapter 3 made me smile because it’s always fascinating how certain things in our lives come full circle. Jackie recollects a time in high school when she thought it would be interesting to become a motivational speaker. She writes, “I asked Mom how to pursue that path. She answered me gently. ‘Well, first you need to have a career and be good at something, and then you also need some type of special story.’ … But for many years thereafter, I dreamed of speaking to a big crowd and always went back to Mom’s advice: first a career and then a story.”

Jackie, you now have both.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

