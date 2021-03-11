Speaking out: Try walking a mile in your own shoes

I grew up in Bismarck during the 1980s. Those of us who remember that era probably have school photos of lots of big hair and neon clothing. While I was attending Cathedral school, my mom really got into some of the colors and trends. I, on the other hand, was just trying to fit in with the cool kids.

One of the "outfits" she bought me was a black and yellow plaid flannel, with a yellow undershirt, black pants and yellow socks. I will give you a second to imagine that combination. My mom was trying to be trendy with her son; but I was in the third school since first grade and I do not think dressing up like a bumblebee was the best choice. So, kids made fun of me. I really tried to sell the look, but it quickly turned kind of sad. After all, when you look in the mirror before leaving the house thinking, “I hope no one notices,” that is a clue.

My mom and I reached a compromise: I will wear some of the weird shirts but what I really wanted was a pair of red shoes. To me, for some reason, they screamed “cool.” I don’t know why -- maybe it was the 1985 movie “The Man with One Red Shoe” -- but I wore them to school confident in my decision. Like the movie, which was considered a box office disappointment, so were my red shoes. I wore them exactly once after a disappointing review from some of my classmates. They laughed me out of the room.