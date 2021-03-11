Speaking out: Try walking a mile in your own shoes

I grew up in Bismarck during the 1980s. Those of us who remember that era probably have school photos of lots of big hair and neon clothing. While I was attending Cathedral school, my mom really got into some of the colors and trends. I, on the other hand, was just trying to fit in with the cool kids.
One of the "outfits" she bought me was a black and yellow plaid flannel, with a yellow undershirt, black pants and yellow socks. I will give you a second to imagine that combination. My mom was trying to be trendy with her son; but I was in the third school since first grade and I do not think dressing up like a bumblebee was the best choice. So, kids made fun of me. I really tried to sell the look, but it quickly turned kind of sad. After all, when you look in the mirror before leaving the house thinking, “I hope no one notices,” that is a clue.
My mom and I reached a compromise: I will wear some of the weird shirts but what I really wanted was a pair of red shoes. To me, for some reason, they screamed “cool.” I don’t know why -- maybe it was the 1985 movie “The Man with One Red Shoe” -- but I wore them to school confident in my decision. Like the movie, which was considered a box office disappointment, so were my red shoes. I wore them exactly once after a disappointing review from some of my classmates. They laughed me out of the room.
In reflection, I did not have to wear the red shoes or the clothes my mom bought me. I was just trying to find my little niche in life just like the rest of us. So, when I told this story to my wife, she said I just had to have a pair of red shoes and before she could say, “Who cares?!” I told her, “I ordered them, and they are on their way!” As someone who used to wear one pair of shoes until they fell apart before buying a new pair, this was huge.
I know now that my classmates did not intend to hurt my feelings and kids sometimes do not know any better. Still, trying to find yourself in this world is not always as simple as one, two, three; black, white or red. There will be people who try to drag you down. Ignore them and wear your red shoes -- whatever that means to you.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.