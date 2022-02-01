Speaking out: Trump was no harmless blip in history

Some of the American people have been emotionally hijacked. They have been convinced they need to act together to prevent great harm. They believe they must act, even if the actions are violent, illegal and based on demonstrable lies.

This is not an intellectual consensus in which independent thinkers came to the same rational conclusion. That is what is supposed to happen in a democracy. This hijacking is like stealing control of an airplane and flying it to a different location than intended. It represents a theft of rational thought from individuals and creates blind loyalty to the hijacker.

In the book “Emotional Intelligence,” Daniel Goleman describes how certain sensory perceptions can override cognitive thinking. Goleman describes the fight or flight syndrome with the fight response generated by the emotional part of the brain, pumping blood to the jaws for biting and the upper body for striking. A fight response leaves the recipient with veins bulging in the neck, head turning red with anger. The flight response is for running away, pumping blood to the lower extremities for escaping, leaving the victim of this response “scared white.” We have seen emotional hijacking taking over in cases of road rage.

Knowing how to use words to trigger an emotional reaction, Hitler hijacked an entire country. The emotionally hijacked German people condoned the murder of 6 million innocent Jews. The hijacking was subtle, first allowing the depersonalization of Jews, then killing them for an imagined greater good. Even children.

In biblical times it was Jewish leaders who did the hijacking. In the book of Joshua, Chapter 6, Verse 21, “Then they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, ox, sheep, and donkey, with the edge of the sword.” Notice, even the children. The only people spared execution in Jericho were prostitutes and their families who had hid Joshua’s spies. What was the greater good? Israelites (Verse 24) “burned the city with fire, and all that was in it; only the silver, the gold, and the vessels of bronze and iron, they put into the treasury of the house of the Lord.”

Christian churches, both Catholic and Protestant, practiced emotional hijacking. It happened “between 1580 to 1630 during the Counter-Reformation and the European wars of religion, when an estimated 50,000 people were burned at the stake, of whom roughly 80% were women, and most often over the age of 40,” according to Wikipedia. The American experience of the Salem witch trials counts the killing of 19 or 20 women; the youngest was 9 years old.

No political or religious leader should portray innocent people as a threat to our country. Yet the defeated president continues to claim the election was stolen. His followers believe him that liberals, Democrats, Mexicans, Muslims, media, and election officials are trying to destroy this country.

Millions of Americans are treating the Trump phenomenon as a harmless soap opera. A few courageous Republicans speak out, but most cower in fear, hoping Trump will go away before he kills the party and the country. They feign ignorance of their power to stop him.

Trump has already hijacked millions. This is no soap opera; it is a grave threat to American democracy. American people can’t let him get away with it.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

