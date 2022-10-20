Speaking out: Tribal internet gaming likely blocked by federal law

North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes have proposed a new tribal-state compact granting them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting statewide.

As a policy matter, the tribes’ proposal makes sense. The tribes already participate in the gaming industry, so it’s natural to expand into the growing online market. Reservations should not be walled off from technological change. Online gaming also would allow tribes to make up lost revenue as a result of the statewide legalization of electronic pull tab machines. All of that fits with the purpose of tribal gaming under federal law – to promote economic development and self-sufficiency.

As a legal matter, however, the tribes’ proposal is problematic. Even if the state agrees to include online gaming in a new compact, federal law might stand in the way.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) requires that tribes enter into a compact or agreement with the state in order to operate casinos and other gaming sites on reservations, which must be approved by the Secretary of the Interior. The current tribal-state compact expires at the end of the year.

The problem is that IGRA authorizes gaming only “on Indian lands,” meaning lands within a reservation or tribal or trust lands outside of a reservation. If a person plays online poker or bets on the outcome of the World Series from a phone or laptop in Bismarck, through an online platform hosted by the MHA Nation on servers located in New Town, is that considered gaming “on Indian lands” under IGRA?

Based on the plain language of the statute, probably not. The law refers to gaming “on Indian lands” nearly three dozen times but nowhere mentions off-reservation gaming, leaving the clear impression that it allows and regulates gaming that takes place solely on reservations and nowhere else. That’s not surprising, considering the law was passed well before anyone could have predicted the development of online gaming.

There is a pending federal case involving a similar compact between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe. The owners of two non-Indian casinos in Florida are challenging approval of the compact by the Secretary of the Interior.

The compact in Florida granted the tribe the exclusive right to operate online sports betting throughout the state. Online wagers are “deemed” to occur on tribal lands where a computer server processes the bet, regardless of a bettor’s physical location.

A federal district court judge rejected that approach, going so far as to call it a “fiction.” The case has been appealed, and a decision is expected sometime next year.

The case could eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court. If the high court agreed to hear the case, tribal rights to online gaming might find a less-than-friendly reception. In a 2014 case dealing with other issues under IGRA, the court noted that the law deals only with the regulation of gaming “on Indian lands, and nowhere else.”

The best outcome for tribes would be a simple fix to IGRA, to specifically allow online gaming. A bipartisan bill to do just that was introduced in Congress last year, but so far has not gained much traction. None of the members of our state’s congressional delegation have joined the effort to update the law.

Courts and policy makers are just starting to grapple with the issue of online gaming under IGRA, and it will be months, if not years, before the legal issue is resolved. Even if the tribes and state can agree on internet gambling, the tribes will be in a precarious legal position until Congress updates the law or the courts provide a final interpretation.