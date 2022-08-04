Speaking Out: Toxic culture keeps female leaders out

In November 2021, two female state senators separately announced they were not seeking reelection, both citing the toxic political climate as partial reasons for their departures.

A toxic political climate, in general, is enough to keep smart men and women away from public service. However, the toxic climate within state politics is undoubtedly pushing out strong and capable women at a time when women make up only about 22% of the Legislature.

Public office was something I saw myself pursuing in life. I have always been interested in government, politics, news and advocacy. In my final semester of law school, I excitedly took an opportunity to intern for the 2021 legislative session.

Overall, I worked with great people and enjoyed my experience. However, there were disappointing observations that demonstrated a lack of respect, empathy and professionalism from some of our elected officials. And that’s not even including the saga that led to the expulsion of a male member of the Legislature.

One moment I will never forget is when a male representative passed a letter to the committee chair, asking the chair to tell a female representative to “cover up.” The letter said, “I wouldn’t want to be accused of looking at anything.”

That particular female representative is someone I admired before and continue to admire now. She is intelligent, hardworking and professional. Needless to say, she was dressed appropriately. The note was meant to ruffle feathers, but it also sent a message that women who come forward to report sexual harassment are not respected.

Experiences like this from women in public service do not seem few and far between. Whether during the campaign or from colleagues, female politicians are sexualized and scrutinized in ways men rarely are. Some stories women share can be chalked up to outdated gender roles, but other stories feel calculated to keep women, and especially young women, away from leadership in our state.

I have always advocated for more women to run for office and for young people to step up and get involved. I went into the internship thinking it would be great insight because maybe one day I would be sitting at the table again but as a legislator. I looked at public officials as the peak of leadership and professionalism. Sadly, I learned that is not necessarily the case and left feeling discouraged in many ways.

I know public service is not rainbows and butterflies. Public scrutiny and the process of getting elected are battles in and of themselves. However, the culture among colleagues does not need to be another battle.

As we get closer to the November election, think hard about the people you elect to public offices in our state. Select candidates who will not only represent your interests but will also act with civility and make you proud by the way they carry out their positions.