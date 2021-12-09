Speaking out: To understand incivility in state politics, ask a woman

Earlier this year, I attended a discussion on the changing realities of North Dakota's politics. Hosted by the Greater North Dakota Chamber and moderated by Dave Thompson of Prairie Public, the discussion involved three panelists: Mike Jacobs, columnist; Mark L. Johnson, political scientist; and Ron Rauschenberger, political consultant and chief of staff to two former governors. The discussion has been described by the GNDC as providing “an objective look at what is driving the political change in the state.”

There’s much to discuss when it comes to the evolving politics and policy landscape in North Dakota, so I was intrigued. One political change I’ve noticed is the increasing polarization and incivility occurring within and around our lawmaking process. The discussion was interesting, so I decided to submit a question to the moderator and panelists about my observation.

“Is there a path forward where we can foster tolerance for the viewpoint diversity of our legislators and citizenry while bringing back more collegiality, or does the presence of so much political disagreement guarantee the increasing hostilities we see?” I asked.

All three panelists acknowledged the changes within our media, communications and human interactions that have occurred over recent decades. Indeed, these social and technological changes are key contributors to rising polarization and decreasing social trust in our broader society. However, the panelists did not agree much with the premise of my question.

“I don't see any less collegiality today from interviewing legislators … watching a floor session … seeing them around in the community,” Mark Johnson stated. He further expressed doubt that the hostilities had “infected the actual business of the Legislature.” Ron Rauschenberger largely agreed with him. At least Mike Jacobs mentioned Luke Simons’ expulsion from the state House of Representatives back in March. But Jacobs still described Simons’ appalling and hostile behavior as a “lack of collegiality,” effectively downplaying its seriousness.

Their conversation wandered back to social media and national politics, and I was left momentarily baffled. I wondered, had my mind exaggerated the incivility and disrespect that occurs surrounding legislative sessions? But then I recalled the politicians, advocates and activists who spoke with each other and with me about the mounting combative behavior they observe. I quickly snapped out of my self-doubt and suddenly realized to myself, “Ah, the panelists are men. Some men just don't get it.”

Now, don’t get me wrong -- I did largely enjoy these panelists’ reflections and insights. But I didn’t gain much from their answers to my question, and I think gender is relevant.

Although this year has seen some incivility and disrespect occur between men in the context of lawmaking, women have been notably impacted. Luke Simons’ hostility and contempt was particularly directed at women. And in other stories shared among women during the spring and November legislative sessions, women have often been the targets of the disrespect.

I hope more men will take seriously the incivility surrounding our lawmaking process after two women -- Republican Sen. Nicole Poolman and Democratic Sen. Erin Oban -- recently cited mounting incivility as among the reasons they will not seek reelection. November’s special legislative session and its political repercussions have further unveiled the encroaching toxicity of political intolerance and the “culture war” right here at home. But to see it, you must look beyond the pleasant facade of the insider “boys club.”

If you want to understand any social ill, you should listen to those who are closest to the pain. As such, when we seek to understand this political moment and the challenges we face, we’ll learn the most by consulting the “canaries in the coal mine.” If you want to understand the mounting incivility in our state’s politics, ask a woman.

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

