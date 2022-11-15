Speaking out: To succeed, we should fail more often

Anxiety. Fear. Stress. Dread. Name another synonym and I’ve certainly heard it from the mouth of a teen, parent, teacher or administrator this school year. Pressure from family, peers and culture to succeed remains as high as it has ever been, which contributes to rising and often crippling fear of failure for our youth. Our culture loves to criticize, poke fun at and shame the failure of others, especially those in the public eye via celebrity or politics. Today’s youth are watching and learning that failure comes with social punishment, which is terribly unfortunate. Any successful adult knows that learning and growth necessitate failure, and the lack of normalization around this process is harming our kids’ ability to succeed.

Researchers have extensively examined the learning process, and experts from a variety of academic arenas have described the importance of difficulty and occasional failure in the process of learning and succeeding. Research literature has identified optimal difficulty as a key factor in whether or not a student will experience “flow” during learning, which is an important state of full attention and absorption in a task at hand. A landmark 2019 study in the journal Nature Communications has further documented the critical importance of failure by affectionately coining the “85% rule” as the secret recipe for maximal learning. When studying how computers learn a new task as quickly and accurately as possible, they discovered that succeeding 85% of the time and failing 15%, created optimal conditions for learning. Study authors believe this rule of thumb applies to animal and human learning as well. If a task is easier than this, learning can’t be maximized. If a task is more difficult than this, frustration can prevent optimal learning. Engaging within this zone of ideal difficulty should be the goal of anyone desiring to advance a skill.

If a 15% failure rate is ideal for learning, why isn’t our culture more broadly welcoming and encouraging a good challenge? If we want excellence in our businesses and communities, we need to encourage one another to try new things, hard things, tasks outside of a current set of abilities. I often encourage the students I work with to research the life of the most successful person they can think of and report back to me what they’ve learned. Most often, together we are surprised by how much failure, hardship and life difficulty played a critical role in the life of the person they’ve chosen to study. Abraham Lincoln was defeated in eight elections. Oprah was fired from her first job in television. Henry Ford’s first two automobile companies failed. We need to share these stories. We owe it to each other and especially to the youth in our lives to normalize failure as an important part of growth. We owe it to each other to praise the courage to try, to learn, to fall and to rise again instead of commenting only on a successful end result or criticizing a failed attempt. We owe it to ourselves to fail more often and never stop growing.