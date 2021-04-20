Speaking out: To dig in or to walk away?

It was recently brought to my attention that our school parent teacher organization leaders are done after this school year since their kids will be moving on to sixth grade. Parents are being asked to get involved because otherwise it’s likely that the PTO will fold.

I’ve run into several other instances like this where groups are on the brink of ending and it makes me wonder that if no one is motivated to get involved, how tightly should we hold on to keeping something around? In more dramatic situations such as Boy Scouts or USA Gymnastics in which the organizations have been rocked by horrific scandal, should those involved dig in and try to fix what’s left, or is letting them implode the best way to create change? I think about this with our country’s current state of politics, as well. How much do we invest in helping something, and when is it time to walk away?

I’ve typically been the kind of person to roll up my sleeves, find the good and try to make things better. Whether it’s a job or a volunteer situation, I’m a doer. I believe there’s always good to be built upon if we make a plan and stay positive. Those who walk away have annoyed me because then all that’s left is the bad. And generally, the bad is happy enough to be bad, not looking for a change. Refusing to be part of the problem generally doesn’t make the problem go away.