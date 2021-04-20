Speaking out: To dig in or to walk away?

It was recently brought to my attention that our school parent teacher organization leaders are done after this school year since their kids will be moving on to sixth grade. Parents are being asked to get involved because otherwise it’s likely that the PTO will fold.
I’ve run into several other instances like this where groups are on the brink of ending and it makes me wonder that if no one is motivated to get involved, how tightly should we hold on to keeping something around? In more dramatic situations such as Boy Scouts or USA Gymnastics in which the organizations have been rocked by horrific scandal, should those involved dig in and try to fix what’s left, or is letting them implode the best way to create change? I think about this with our country’s current state of politics, as well. How much do we invest in helping something, and when is it time to walk away?
I’ve typically been the kind of person to roll up my sleeves, find the good and try to make things better. Whether it’s a job or a volunteer situation, I’m a doer. I believe there’s always good to be built upon if we make a plan and stay positive. Those who walk away have annoyed me because then all that’s left is the bad. And generally, the bad is happy enough to be bad, not looking for a change. Refusing to be part of the problem generally doesn’t make the problem go away.
And yet, by staying, the lift to fix something is often so great that I get burned out.
Ultimately, this is not a commentary on my efforts. I’m not the only one in this situation. I think this is how a lot of people feel and many times why people never get involved in the first place. Then we never have to make such a decision.
What I would love to figure out is how to prevent these situations from happening in the first place. Since humanity is innately flawed, we may never be able to avoid scandal, but I would hope we can avoid apathy. I want my kids to have family bingo night at school, for the school to get the benefits of fundraisers, and for teachers to feel supported. I want our community to have the opportunities and improvements brought forward through civic groups and nonprofits like the one I work for. I want citizens to feel like they are in control of how our government works and who represents us in political discussions great and small. But I don’t want to feel alone in my commitment, and I really don’t want to be swimming upstream against corruption.
In an earlier column, I touched on how donating a little money still goes a long way to support the local charities important to us, and I deeply believe that to be true. But a monetary donation is different than getting involved. We can donate very quickly and easily, feel good about helping, and move on. Getting involved means time, it means effort, it means brain power. Getting involved is more public, and there’s more expected of us.
Is that the hurdle to all this? That we don’t want any more expected of us?
In the end, I probably will volunteer for the PTO because I love our school and we’ll have three kids learning there over the course of 10 years (holy cow, I just did the math on that and that blows my mind). I’m hopeful others across our community will feel compelled to pitch in where it matters to them. According to AmeriCorps, volunteerism hit an all-time high in 2018 (latest data available), and North Dakota ranked No. 11 nationally. Those are encouraging numbers, and perhaps post-pandemic, we’ll all be so excited to be together again that we’ll be willing to give our extra time. Here’s hoping.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."