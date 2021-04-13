Speaking out: To all good things

Several years ago, The Bismarck Tribune put out a request for local writers to contribute a monthly column. The idea was to hear the voices of local people write about local and regional topics. I answered the call and was excited to be chosen as a contributor. I have written more than 30 columns that ranged in topics from Bismarck traffic lights to race, politics and mental illness. I tried to find common ground and talk about the human aspects of current issues.

Every now and then, I would be contacted by people who were touched by something I wrote, and that was greatly satisfying. The column I wrote about my cousin and his struggle with schizophrenia hit home with many people. On the other hand, the columns that dealt with political views stirred up a lot of strong emotions. I welcomed it all.

This will be my last column. I am moving to another medium -- radio. I have already begun to record some shows for Dakota Media Access. In keeping with the local focus, I am interviewing Bismarck area musicians and songwriters. This also is a project that is dear to my heart. I feel lucky to be able to do this.