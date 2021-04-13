Speaking out: To all good things

Several years ago, The Bismarck Tribune put out a request for local writers to contribute a monthly column. The idea was to hear the voices of local people write about local and regional topics. I answered the call and was excited to be chosen as a contributor. I have written more than 30 columns that ranged in topics from Bismarck traffic lights to race, politics and mental illness. I tried to find common ground and talk about the human aspects of current issues.
Every now and then, I would be contacted by people who were touched by something I wrote, and that was greatly satisfying. The column I wrote about my cousin and his struggle with schizophrenia hit home with many people. On the other hand, the columns that dealt with political views stirred up a lot of strong emotions. I welcomed it all.
This will be my last column. I am moving to another medium -- radio. I have already begun to record some shows for Dakota Media Access. In keeping with the local focus, I am interviewing Bismarck area musicians and songwriters. This also is a project that is dear to my heart. I feel lucky to be able to do this.
I want to thank the Tribune for allowing me to be part of adding a little history in print. Our local newspapers need our support. My dad is no longer with us, but I know he would have enjoyed my column and would have also been my biggest critic, while making a strong argument. He always had newspapers piled up on the floor of his car. He read everything and was always curious. I am grateful to have had that influence.
I appreciate the help from a few special people while working on my columns -- bouncing off thoughts and offering perspective -– especially my wife. Some of my favorite memories will always be the two of us sitting in our recliners with reading glasses perched on our noses debating over words and ideas and how they might be interpreted.
If I could, I would thank my dear friend, Daphne, who passed away a few years ago. She was my journalism teacher in high school, and lifelong friend. She would have gotten the biggest kick out of this. I try to live up to the faith she always had in me; maybe this is one step.
And of course, thank you, reader! I hope you will also be a local listener when I am on the air.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.