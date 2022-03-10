Speaking out: Thoughts on words and their impact

I’ve been thinking a lot about words lately. “That’s normal,” you think, having just read the first eight words of this article, “you said in your bio that you’re a writer.” This is why it’s a joy to have this space for my words: You’re such an attentive audience.

I wasn’t going to get obsessed with Wordle, the online game where you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. A contrarian, a traditionalist and a hoarder, I still play my word games via the crossword puzzle books my grandma started in the 1980s and then used to prop up an end table at our lake cabin. The covers are worn, and each page has a square imprinted in the center from the table-leg, but I continue her work, my black Pilot pen ink mingling with her blue Paper Mate. But, like many North Dakotans (according to a recent STUDY, we EXCEL over OTHER STATES with an average SCORE of 3.65) I have been caught in the Wordle SNARE.

Whereas I choose my Wordle guesses carefully (gotta keep up with the word-nerd rankings), a recent visit with my nephew revealed that some people, like toddlers, are confidently incorrect about words. “Truck!” he yells at anything that goes faster than he does. And he just learned to walk, so everything is faster than him and only occasionally is actually a truck. We also learned “bee” and “book” and “quack” (which is cheating a little, because it’s really close to “truck”). But my nephew has an entire vocabulary no one can understand. He spews speeches primarily made of vowels. He orates from his car seat and pauses to wait for acknowledgement. “That’s an excellent point, Lewis.” I’ll say. “Truck,” he agrees.

Recently, I attended the Poetry Out Loud competition which is hosted by the North Dakota Council on the Arts. High school students from across the state recite poems in two rounds, vying for the chance to compete at the national level. When was the last time you recited something that wasn’t drilled into you as a child in Sunday school or buried in your brain like the Carpet Garage jingle? Recitation is hard. And not only do they have to memorize the words in the poem, they have to understand and interpret them. Pronounce them clearly. They perform each word. Nearly 20 kids recited at least two poems, one after the other, in a fast-paced word-race. Truck. Truck. Truck.

If you want to think about words, head to the library. If you want to think about anything, head to the library. The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library has spent the past few months surveying patrons to gauge how to better serve a changing community. Because libraries are so much more than word collections, the public’s support is especially important. Libraries have literature, naturally, but there are also classes of all kinds, music and videos ready for rental, meeting spaces available to the public, and book clubs. Need a notary? Library. Have to send a fax? Library. Trying to find your Ukrainian ancestors? Library.

You take a building, fill it with words, and it becomes a public space where there is equal access to resources. Every poet and librarian and the person who makes up the daily Wordle was once a toddler trying to sort out why “goose” and “goes” mean radically different things. I sometimes worry that elements of my job -- creating an endless stream of social media posts and marketing gab -- feeds the bloated message monster that fills our screens and the spaces in our brains where poetry could go. No time to define your role in the information age; you have to keep up with the fast pace. So fast. My first Wordle guess tomorrow will be “truck.”

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

