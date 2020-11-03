Speaking out: They did it in 1918; we can do it now

And masks.

Masks of gauze, cheesecloth and fabric became the front lines in the battle against the virus. Medical authorities urged the wearing of masks to slow the spread of the disease. But like today there were protesters -- called mask slackers -- who objected to wearing face coverings. There were protests, petitions and defiant bare-faced gatherings.

History repeats itself.

Today the virus is raging throughout the country with warnings that the worst is yet to come. Medical professionals once again are telling us to isolate, quarantine, wash hands frequently, use disinfectants, limit public gatherings.

And wear masks.

In North Dakota, upwards of 40,000 people have been infected by COVID-19. Nearly 15,600 of them are between the ages of 20 and 39. Only four in that age demographic have died.

Just 7,650, approximately, of the total number of those infected are over 60, but 442 of them died.

Put another way, young people age 20-39 make up 40% of the COVID cases and less than 1% of the deaths. Those over 60 make up less than 20% of the cases but 93% of the deaths.